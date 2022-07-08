Heat Advisory issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana North central Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southwestern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 622 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Longville, or near Ragley, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Moss Bluff, Ragley, Longville, Buhler and Gillis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ALLEN PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO