Roepke, Severson work World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Alaba. — The 2022 World Games Opening Ceremony was held on Thursday in Alabama where the 11th edition of the international event highlights some well-known sports and some lesser-known ones, as well.

Park City’s Kris Severson and Carl Roepke are in Birmingham to do what they do best, entertaining international audiences.

Severson, a seven-time Olympics venue producer is the producer at the Birmingham CrossPlex on the campus of the University of Alabama. His sports are FinSwimming, Canoe Water Polo, Rollerblade Hockey, and Wheelchair Rugby. He said, “Birmingham is excited to welcome 3,600 athletes from around the world. It’s great to see them gather once again. We’re happy to support their efforts and present their unique sports at the highest level of sport production and global broadcast quality.”

Roepke, a nine-time Olympics P.A. announcer is announcing Tug-of-War and Bocce Ball. “The World Games is an amazing opportunity for athletes to compete on a global stage and represent their countries in really fun sports,” he said.

Also representing Utah is Hannah Flippen, from the University of Utah, playing softball on the USA team at the World Games.

The International World Games Association is officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee. The Events can be viewed via Olympics.com/The Olympic Channel, streamed on Paramount+, and watched on the CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) in a nightly, one-hour highlights show.

