ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Roepke, Severson work World Games

By TownLift // Michele Roepke
TownLift
TownLift
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWfDh_0gZ6OCxb00

BIRMINGHAM, Alaba. — The 2022 World Games Opening Ceremony was held on Thursday in Alabama where the 11th edition of the international event highlights some well-known sports and some lesser-known ones, as well.

Park City’s Kris Severson and Carl Roepke are in Birmingham to do what they do best, entertaining international audiences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L7i7L_0gZ6OCxb00

Severson, a seven-time Olympics venue producer is the producer at the Birmingham CrossPlex on the campus of the University of Alabama. His sports are FinSwimming, Canoe Water Polo, Rollerblade Hockey, and Wheelchair Rugby. He said, “Birmingham is excited to welcome 3,600 athletes from around the world. It’s great to see them gather once again. We’re happy to support their efforts and present their unique sports at the highest level of sport production and global broadcast quality.”

Roepke, a nine-time Olympics P.A. announcer is announcing Tug-of-War and Bocce Ball. “The World Games is an amazing opportunity for athletes to compete on a global stage and represent their countries in really fun sports,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xySf_0gZ6OCxb00
Courtesy of: World Games
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ilhti_0gZ6OCxb00
Courtesy of: World Games

Also representing Utah is Hannah Flippen, from the University of Utah, playing softball on the USA team at the World Games.

The International World Games Association is officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee. The Events can be viewed via Olympics.com/The Olympic Channel, streamed on Paramount+, and watched on the CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) in a nightly, one-hour highlights show.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Team USA wins both games of doubleheader as World Games softball begins

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - After torrential rain in central Alabama on Saturday postponed their first game, softball competition for Team USA is now underway at The World Games 2022. Only two games were completed Saturday morning at the Hoover Met and another was suspended because of the weather Saturday afternoon.
HOOVER, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The World Games 2022 Birmingham Day 3 Highlights

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and Lawson State Community College. Article and Photo Courtesy...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama golfer going to Open Championship after first PGA Tour victory

Former Alabama standout Trey Mullinax earned his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday, and that secured for him the final spot in the 150th Open Championship. Mullinax rolled in a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole in the final round of the Barbasol Championship to break a tie for the lead with Kevin Streelman, who missed his birdie putt on the 72nd hole to extend the tournament into a playoff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Park City, UT
Sports
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Utah Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
wvtm13.com

Parker High School football coach inducted into Grambling sports hall of fame

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One of A.H. Parker High School's football coaches is considered a historical football figure at Grambling State University in Lousiana. Defensive coordinator coach Robert Taylor was one of 11 athletes who was inducted into the Grambling State University Sports Legends Hall of Fame over the weekend. He played for the Tigers in early 2000s under legendary coach Eddie Robinson and won two SWAC national championships.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Busy First Competition Day Of The World Games 2022 Birmingham

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and Lawson State Community College. Article and Photo Courtesy...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Hueytown High School Cheerleaders Receive Top Honors At Invitation Only UCA Masters Camp At University Of Alabama

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and Lawson State Community College. Recently, The Hueytown High...
HUEYTOWN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Flippen
FanSided

Alabama Football: Tide will blowout, cruise by and prevail

It is almost crazy to predict an Alabama football undefeated season. Nick Saban has had just two undefeated seasons at Alabama, in 2009 and 2020 when the Tide played a shortened schedule. The last Alabama Football undefeated season before 2009 was in 1992, with Gene Stallings’ National Champions. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

The World Games are turning Birmingham into a weird, wonderful melting pot

This Sunday afternoon I met the Ukrainian acrobatic gymnastics team at a Starbucks located inside of a Target. I was standing in the check-out line buying groceries, when I noticed the group of five athletes in unmistakable yellow team Ukraine jerseys and blue shorts at the front of the store. They had a small entourage of World Games officials and onlookers who stopped by to welcome them to Birmingham and wish them well.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
101.1. The Wiz

Which HBCUs Are Located In Alabama?

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play a vital role in shaping American culture. They provide opportunities and education to many highly successful young Black students and have propelled many students to accomplish great feats. These institutions are largely found in the southeast due to necessity. Black people were not...
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

You Could Eat this Simple and Southern Alabama Food Every Day

When you open the bag, the southern goodness hits you. I don’t want to hear about the calories at all. Save that for your mama. I am “all in” for this southern delight. With each bite, you can taste the history of Alabama. The crunch brings you back to 1923. Delightful tastes with a southern flair. What am I talking about? Just my favorite local food I could snack on every day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Games#Cbs Sports#The University Of Alabama#Finswimming#The University Of Utah#Paramount
otmj.com

Kiwanis Club to Induct 6 Into Birmingham Business Hall of Fame

The Kiwanis Club of Birmingham will induct six business leaders into the Birmingham Business Hall of Fame on Aug. 25 at The Fennec. Claude B. Nielson, Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United Inc., and David W. Wood II and John H. Wood of Wood Fruitticher Grocery Co. will be inducted, as will the late Kirkwood R. Balton, of Booker T. Washington Insurance, the late Thomas E. Jernigan of Marathon Corp. and the late Judy M. Merritt, former president of Jefferson State Community College.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
apr.org

Women's center reopens in Tuscaloosa after Roe v. Wade ruling

The abortion clinic that used to do 50 percent of the procedures in Alabama is re-opening its doors today. The West Alabama Women’s Center in Tuscaloosa was shut down shortly after last month’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that ended Roe v. Wade. Alabama also enacted its Human Life Protection Act that made abortions a felony in the state.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
wbrc.com

City of Birmingham, World Games working to tackle ADA accessibility related complaints

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We have seen some new complaints in the last few days about whether some World Games venues are accessible enough for fans with mobility issues. Now the city and its partners are taking a look at the issue. I learned that city officials and some partners actually reviewed accessibility features in person today at different venues. The team is working to make the experience for disabled fans better in the days ahead.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Stillman College recognizes longest living alumnus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College recognized a retired West Alabama Educator this week. One of the best compliments you can make about a teacher is that they took knowledge and shared it with those who needed it. Stillman credited Lucille Hardrick for doing that a thousand times over. “The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

Plan a tasty + walkable progressive dinner in Five Points South

If you’re looking to experience the most unique tastes of Birmingham, then keep reading to find out how to have a perfect dinner in Five Points South. We’ve gathered where and what you should eat, so dig in!. What’s a progressive dinner?. Great question! A progressive dinner...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy