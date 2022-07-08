ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Doggie day care proposed for West Garfield Park

By Igor Studenkov
Austin Weekly News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago City Council recently gave the green light for the construction of an apartment building with a doggie day care on the first floor in West Garfield Park’s Madison/Pulaski commercial corridor, which hasn’t seen much development in decades. John Gardner and his wife have lived in...

www.austinweeklynews.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago giving away 5,000 bikes to eligible residents — how to apply

CHICAGO - In an effort to make riding a bicycle more safe and affordable, the city of Chicago is giving away thousands of bikes to eligible residents. The bike distribution program will give away 5,000 bikes — including safety and maintenance equipment — over the next four years to residents who qualify by age and income.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Madison, IL
fox32chicago.com

Another Chicago weekend of violence downtown: 'Everyone in the community is extremely distressed'

CHICAGO - A string of shootings in and near downtown Chicago over the weekend has one neighborhood organization complaining about the "casual violence." "I’ve lived here for 26 years and never imagined that we’d be dealing with this level of serious crime. Something has to change," Brian Israel, president of the River North Residents Association, wrote Monday in an email to the Sun-Times.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Gardner
Person
Jason Ervin
CBS Chicago

Pritzker says Highland Park parade shooting has not received more attention than ongoing Chicago violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is addressing concerns that more attention was paid to the Highland Park parade shooting than the ongoing violence in Chicago's neighborhoods. Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union," Pritzker said he is not giving more attention to one than the other. "In fact, much of what we've done in our budget over the last six months for this current fiscal year is to put money into programs that serve Black and Brown communities throughout Chicago and the rest of the state, particularly communities where there has been a high degree of violence. And I have been to and spent time with the communities and fmailies that have been affected by gun violence on the South Side of Chicago, West Side of Chicago," Pritzker said. Pritzker also called for more stringent red flag laws and a national ban on assault weapons. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 men shot, 1 fatally in vacant lot in North Lawndale: police

CHICAGO - Three men were shot, one fatally, Monday night on Chicago's West Side. Around 7:15 p.m., police say a 19-year-old man and two 29-year-old men were in a vacant North Lawndale lot in the 1400 block of South Komensky Avenue when an unknown offender fired shots. All three men...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Care#Doggie#The Chicago City Council#Madison Pulaski#The City Council
Chicago Defender

$500 Monthly Cash Payments to Over 3,500 Households with Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced today that the first cash payments have been distributed to Chicago households through the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot (CRCP), the $31.5 million monthly cash assistance program to benefit low-income Chicago residents and families who have faced disproportionate economic hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
thelansingjournal.com

Meet Jennifer Lewis – District 158’s new School Resource Officer

LANSING, Ill. (July 9, 2022) – Lansing Police officer Jennifer Lewis is going back to school this fall. Specifically, she will be based at Memorial Jr. High School in Lansing as District 158’s new School Resource Officer. Lewis, who has been with LPD since the beginning of the...
LANSING, IL
WGN Radio

Forever chemicals found in Illinois’ drinking water

Michael Hawthorne, Chicago Tribune’s environment and public health investigative reporter, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss a recent report which found that 8 million people in the state get their drinking water from a utility where forever chemicals have been detected. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Boystown crime wave leaves 1 carjacked, at least 4 robbed, 1 hospitalized overnight

Chicago police are looking into a two-hour violent crime spree that hit Boystown late Sunday night. According to preliminary police information, one victim was severely beaten, another was carjacked, and at least four street robberies were reported in the Halsted nightlife district. Detectives are questioning two people in connection with two of the robberies.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy