Suwanee Creek Greenway, trails flooded following severe weather

Take advantage of this rare opportunity to live at The Briary, a beautiful collection of historic buildings on Peachtree Road that dates back to the 1920’s. Many of the residents have lived here for decades because of the unique combination of character and community spirit among the owners (where rentals are restricted). The park-like grounds and community deck are home to weekly get-togethers and casual chats. Other amenities include gated covered parking, and a basement storage space for each home. Condos at The Briary are highly sought after because no one ever wants to leave!
