Suwanee Creek Greenway, trails flooded following severe weather

According to the Hall County Fire Rescue Department, a fire broke out at a South Hall marina on Lake Lanier on Monday evening that involved three boats. Fire crews with Hall County arrived on the scene of the marina fire at 6:10 p.m. at Sunrise Cove Marina. Firefighters immediately began an offensive attack to knock down the bulk of the flames to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby boats. Once the fire on all three boats had been extinguished, Hall County Fire Rescue towed the three boats to the shore to make sure they were no longer a threat to other boats at the marina.

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO