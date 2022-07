A fatal shooting investigation on the westbank shut down a stretch of Westbank Expressway in Marrero Monday night. “At around 6:49 pm, deputies were dispatched to a medical call for service on the westbound side of the elevated Westbank Expressway near the Ames Boulevard downramp,” says JPSO spokesperson Captain Jason Rivarde. “Deputies arrived and located a vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway. The driver was inside the vehicle and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.”

