Columbus, OH

How much rain did central Ohio get?

By Mark Feuerborn
 4 days ago

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rainfall totals from storms Tuesday and Wednesday came in the running for the most in 143 years in central Ohio.

As additional on-and-off showers loom for Friday , Storm Team 4 compiled rainfall totals for the last three days. Wednesday was the fourth wettest day in Columbus records since 1879, with a total rainfall of 3.70 inches at John Glenn Columbus Internation Airport. Adding up the rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, Columbus ended up receiving 4.56 inches.

Bucyrus had the highest total for the area, hitting 6 inches of rain through two days of storms. Other areas — including Jackson County — came close, with 5.1 inches, and 4.9 near Marion.

Areas outside the storm’s path of intensity saw considerably less rain. Piketon saw the least amount at 1.11 inches, while Coshocton, Cambridge, McConnelsville and Chillicothe each received 1.33 inches.

Central Ohio could see additional rain leading into the weekend as well. Storm Team 4 projects showers and thunder will continue into Friday night, and lead into a somewhat cloudy Saturday before a sunny Sunday. To watch for rain as it moves into the area, view Storm Team 4’s Live VIPIR Radar here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

