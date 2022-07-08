Fall sports meeting is set at JCHS

There will be a Back-to-School Carnival at Blue Jay Stadium at Junction City High School on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 6-8 p.m. USD 475 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Reginald Eggleston said the first event of this type was held last year and had a tremendous turnout. "We're hoping to do a follow-up and make this an annual event. We'll have vendors, representatives from all of our schools, music." There will also be a dunk tank, popcorn, cotton candy and a DJ along with performances from the JCHS J-Steppers and JCHS Marching Band.

2 DAYS AGO