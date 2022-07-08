ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall sports meeting is set at JCHS

 4 days ago
Families of Junction City High School,The 2022 Fall Sports Student/Parent Information meeting will be held at Junction City High School on Monday, August 8th at 6 p.m. in the Auxiliary Gym. Fall sports practices are scheduled to start on Monday, August 15th. JCHS officials ask that if you have...

