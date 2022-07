Gemma Owens is certainly no slouch in the jewellery department. But while fans were quick to find out the maker of her diamond and gold 'X' necklace - spoiler alert: it's vintage Tiffany & Co x Schlumberger - they've been slower off the mark when it comes to her bracelets. One Twitter user, however, managed to 'break' the story, asking their followers for confirmation that the bracelets were from ChloBo. They got one better, with the brand's account replying in the affirmative. Mission accomplished.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 HOURS AGO