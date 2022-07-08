ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homes are selling fastest in these 3 NJ counties

By Jeff Deminski
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 4 days ago
New Jersey Realtors is a 6,000+ members-strong trade association that recently put out some interesting stats on how fast homes are selling in New Jersey. And the three counties where properties sell the fastest might surprise you. Conventional wisdom wouldn’t have you think they’d be southern counties. Historically real...

