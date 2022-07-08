ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

5 arrested in Polk County on child porn charges

By Zachary Winiecki
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mn3vq_0gZ6L0Yl00
(Courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County detectives announced Friday they arrested five people on hundreds of combined child phonography charges at the end of June.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Jerry Wilson, 59, of Mulberry, Christopher Montalvo, 26, of Lakeland, Shane Dugan, 21, of Lakeland, Demian Veliz, 55, of Davenport and Bryant Whatley, 19, of Lake Alfred.

The arrests were made after PCSO said they got tips from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children about suspects possibly transmitting or downloading harmful images.

Deputies said they found child porn on each of the suspects’ devices after serving search warrants at each of their homes. Some images were of children as young as six months old being sexually battered, according to PCSO.

“Through our partnership with NCMEC and concerned citizens who saw something and said something, we are able to take criminals who engage in the child pornography trade off the street,” Polk County Grady Judd said. “Those who buy, sell, trade, and download child sex abuse images support lead to further child abuse and create more child victims. Please, if you see something while you are online or on mobile apps, say something. Contact your local law enforcement agency or go to NCMEC’s CyberTipline at https://report.cybertip.org/ to report suspicious online activity.”

Detectives said Wilson was actively downloading child pornography when they served a search warrant on his home. He faces 330 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography. He also allegedly told detectives he’d been watching child pornography his whole life.

He was taken to the Polk County Jail on July 1 and is being held on a $4.9 million bond.

Montalvo faces 120 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography and one count promoting a sexual performance by a child. He was taken to the Polk County Jail on June 27 on a $1.2 million bond.

Dugan faces 10 possession of child pornography charges. Veliz was charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography and one count promoting a sexual performance by a child. Whatley faces possession of child pornography and promoting a sexual performance by a child charges.

Detectives said none of the images found appear to be of Polk County children and they are working to identify them.

More charges could be filed if more images are found. The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Pinellas Park man accused of abusing, breaking infant’s ribs

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas Park man was arrested Monday after he allegedly abused an infant to the point of breaking the baby’s ribs, according to police. The Pinellas Park Police Department said that officers responded to a local hospital after learning of a possible child abuse situation.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, FL
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
City
Lake Alfred, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lakeland, FL
WFLA

Bradenton couple saved after ODing in front of grandchild

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton couple was saved Saturday morning after police said a motel employee found them unconscious in a room with their 4-year-old grandchild. According to the Bradenton Police Department, the motel employee was providing room service when they found a 51-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman.
BRADENTON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
WFLA

Pasco Sheriff searching for missing teenager

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old runaway. Xavier Peruyero was last seen in the Lexington Oaks area of Wesley Chapel at around 1 a.m. on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said Xavier is 5’10” and around 140 lbs. He has a...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
WFLA

Missing man’s body pulled from Bradenton River

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The body of a 39-year-old man was recovered from the Bradenton River Saturday after deputies said he slipped under the water while yelling for help a day earlier. Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office were called Friday morning to assist with a trespassing complaint...
BRADENTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Child Pornography#Sex Abuse#Violent Crime#Pcso#Cybertipline
WFLA

Trailer fire closes lanes on Courtney Campbell Causeway

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The westbound lanes on the Courtney Campbell Causeway are reopened after a trailer fire closed lanes Monday afternoon. Pictures from Clearwater police showed a completely burned trailer that they said caused the closure. It is a total loss. According to CPD, the 20-foot trailer was...
CLEARWATER, FL
WFLA

Crash involving semi-truck blocks traffic on I-75

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities responded to a major wreck involving a semi-truck and five other vehicles on I-75 in Sarasota County Monday morning. Traffic cams showed the semi-truck blocking the southbound lanes entirely as first responders worked to clear the scene. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the semi-truck failed to stop for a […]
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Motorcyclist killed after hitting 3 vehicles in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died Friday evening after a four-vehicle wreck in an unincorporated part of Lake Wales, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said G.W. Sowell, 37, of Lake Wales was heading north on Buck Moore Road at a high speed. As...
WFLA

WFLA

74K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy