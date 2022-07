DEARBORN, MI - A horse was injured and ultimately had to be euthanized after an incident at the historic Greenfield Village in Dearborn. The Henry Ford issued a statement saying that an incident occurred on July 9 that involved one of the horse-drawn omnibuses at Greenfield Village, which was carrying passengers. According to the statement, the facility’s licensed EMT and medical specialist were immediately called to the scene and, after speaking with each of the passengers, determined that no one was physically hurt.

