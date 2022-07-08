Rose of Sharon: Watters Plant of the Week

The City of Prescott tests its drinking water supply regularly to ensure that it meets all drinking water quality standards. Recent test results found the presence of man-made chemicals called Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in two of its water production wells located in the airport area. While PFOA and PFOS are not currently regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) nor the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), emerging scientific thought is that these compounds may be harmful to human health. Results of sampling for these two wells showed levels of PFOA as high as 15 parts per trillion (ppt) and PFOS as high as 12 ppt, which is greater than the temporary advisory levels given by the EPA and ADEQ.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO