Prescott, AZ

Rose of Sharon: Watters Plant of the Week

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 4 days ago

Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Rose of Sharon!

www.signalsaz.com

SignalsAZ

How to Grow Rose of Sharon

Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Rose of Sharon. Breathtaking large blue flowers are adorned with lacy centers to create anemone-like blooms. Each stem of this hardy Hibiscus is packed with numerous buds. This vigorous head-high shrub offers late-season color for hedges and perennial or shrub borders. Blooms continuously over a long season, and rarely sets seeds. Makes a beautiful informal hedge or screen, and is easily trained into a small tree. Available Prescott colors show in blue, purple, white, red, and pink for years of enjoyment.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

iDEALios of the Week by Olsen’s Grain!

Here’s your iDEALio of the week from Olsen’s Grain: $10 off your purchase of $100 or more! Offer expires 08.31.2022. Coupon not valid with any other offer. You must provide the coupon upon ordering. Bring in this iDEALio on your phone and tell them iDEALios – Signals A Z sent you! You can view all the current iDEALios at: www.Signals A Z.com/Deals.
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Summer Blooming Shrubs: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss summer blooming shrubs. They talk about gorgeous shrubs like roses, rose trees, rose of Sharon, crape myrtle, blue beard, and more!. The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the Watters Youtube channel!. Free Garden Classes are offered...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Grandmother Pursues Teaching Career

While Millie Salt was bouncing in and out of Indian boarding schools in Arizona and California, losing touch with her Navajo homeland, her culture, and her immediate family, she learned to loathe education. Today, the 62-year-old full-time teaching aide and part-time Yavapai College student can’t get enough of it and is working to begin her teaching career.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – July 11th, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

July 11th Monsoon Outlook

Here is your Monsoon Outlook for Monday, July 11th from the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. After a few days’ break from Monsoon storms, things look to be gearing up to bring Monsoon moisture back to the area. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

Man drowns while cliff diving near Slide Rock State Park

SEDONA, AZ — A man has died after going underwater and not resurfacing Saturday afternoon near Slide Rock State Park. According to the Sedona Fire District, rescue crews were called to the area of the Manzanita Campground along SR 89A, near Slide Rock Saturday around 3:45 p.m. A man was reportedly cliff diving in a popular area and did not resurface.
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

July 11th Mondays with the Mayor

Mayor Kell Palguta provides a weekly update on the happenings in Prescott Valley, in a video series titled: “Mondays with the Mayor.”. Watch the “Mondays with the Mayor” video, posted on the Town of Prescott Valley Facebook page:. In this segment, Mayor Palguta covered a few topics...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Proposed Changes to Recreation Fees Identified by the Prescott National Forest

The Prescott National Forest is proposing to charge new and increased fees at nine developed recreation sites. Many day-use sites, overnight camping sites, and other recreation sites are managed without user fees currently on the forest. The Prescott National Forest Pass and the full suite of interagency passes will be honored at these new Forest Service day-use sites. Holders of Interagency Senior and Access passes are entitled to a 50% discount on campground fees.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Performing Arts Holds Auditions

Prescott Valley Performing Arts is excited to announce open auditions for Pirates Past Noon! Auditions for this musical based on the Magic Treehouse series of books will be for ages 6-17. Everyone auditioning should come prepared to sing a song of their choice and, if singing to music, should bring it with them.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
prescottenews.com

WARNING: Portion of Senator Highway Unsafe for Passenger and Low Clearance Vehicles

Weather conditions caused extensive damage and washed out a section of the Senator Hwy (Forest Service Road 52) making it unsafe and impassable for low clearance vehicles. The washed-out section of Senator Highway begins just south of Forest Trail 281 (Venezia Site) and continues south towards Palace Station. There is no timeline for completion of the repairs, but we anticipate starting work the week of July 11.
PRESCOTT, AZ
PetsRadar

30 Mastiffs rescued from mass breeder as the cost of living rises: "Animals pay the price"

As the cost of living skyrockets, people are turning to breeding to bring in extra money - but our furry friends are the ones paying the price. While 30 Mastiffs rescued from a mass breeder in Phoenix may sound like a rare event, it’s a situation that’s becoming all too common, says Arizona Mastiff Rescue, a group dedicated to saving large breed dogs like the Cane Corso, Great Dane, and English Mastiff.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Two City of Prescott Wells Taken Offline for User Safety

The City of Prescott tests its drinking water supply regularly to ensure that it meets all drinking water quality standards. Recent test results found the presence of man-made chemicals called Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in two of its water production wells located in the airport area. While PFOA and PFOS are not currently regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) nor the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), emerging scientific thought is that these compounds may be harmful to human health. Results of sampling for these two wells showed levels of PFOA as high as 15 parts per trillion (ppt) and PFOS as high as 12 ppt, which is greater than the temporary advisory levels given by the EPA and ADEQ.
PRESCOTT, AZ
knau.org

Nine of 15 Arizona counties now in high COVID-19 transmission

Nine of Arizona’s 15 counties are now in a high level of COVID-19 community transmission. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Coconino, Yavapai, Mohave, Apache, Navajo and others have all experienced rising infections in recent weeks. The CDC recommends all people in areas of high transmission...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott Valley Police Department has established a “Safe Exchange Zone”

The Prescott Valley Police Department would like to remind our residents that a “Safe Exchange Zone” has been established for people to meet, sell their goods, or to safely conduct child custody exchanges. The police department has a clearly designated area established in specific parking areas in front of the police station for these types of interactions. The benefits of having a Safe Exchange Zone in the police department parking lot include increased police patrol presence, 24/7 surveillance monitoring of the zone, and quick police response time.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
prescottenews.com

PFAS Detected in Two City of Prescott Wells

The City of Prescott tests its drinking water supply regularly to ensure that it meets all drinking water quality standards. Recent test results found the presence of man-made chemicals called Perfluoriooctanoic acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in two of its water production wells located in the airport area. While PFOA and PFOS are not currently regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) nor the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), emerging scientific thought is that these compounds may be harmful to human health. Results of sampling for these two wells showed levels of PFOA as high as 15 parts per trillion (ppt) and PFOS as high as 12 ppt, which is greater than the temporary advisory levels given by the EPA and ADEQ.
PRESCOTT, AZ
KGUN 9

Woman driver arrested after police chase in northern Arizona

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in northern Arizona say a 74-year-old New York woman who allegedly was driving erratically on a revoked driver’s license has been arrested following a pursuit through three cities and towns. Sedona police say they received numerous calls about the driver Saturday and unsuccessfully...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
AZFamily

COVID-19 cases rise in 9 Arizona counties; repeat infections can increase health issues

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Health Services says that in 9 counties across the state, COVID-19 rates of infection are high. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the transmission of the virus is rising in Maricopa, Yavapai, Coconino, Mohave, La Paz, Apache, Navajo, Gila, and Pinal counties. Other, more rural parts of the state are also seeing bigger case counts but not as drastically as those nine counties. Health officials are also warning about the possible health risks of repeated infections.
ARIZONA STATE

