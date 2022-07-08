Rose of Sharon: Watters Plant of the Week

Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Rose of Sharon. Breathtaking large blue flowers are adorned with lacy centers to create anemone-like blooms. Each stem of this hardy Hibiscus is packed with numerous buds. This vigorous head-high shrub offers late-season color for hedges and perennial or shrub borders. Blooms continuously over a long season, and rarely sets seeds. Makes a beautiful informal hedge or screen, and is easily trained into a small tree. Available Prescott colors show in blue, purple, white, red, and pink for years of enjoyment.
