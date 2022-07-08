Wisconsin Supreme Court: Ballot Drop Boxes Legal Only at Election Offices
By Rob Sussman
whbl.com
4 days ago
MADISON, WI (WTAQ) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that ballot drop boxes are only allowed in election offices in the state of Wisconsin, dealing a defeat to state Democrats. It was a split 4-3 ruling which sets the...
Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
Former President Donald Trump called on Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Saturday to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the swing state after its Supreme Court issued a ruling restricting the use of ballot drop-boxes on Friday. The Wisconsin Supreme Court, led by Republicans, determined that absentee ballot...
With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
Two top election officials in Yavapai, Arizona, abruptly quit their jobs. They said they were leaving after threats from Trump supporters denying the 2020 election results. Election officials around the US have been under attack since Trump claimed the election was fraudulent.
Poll analysts are widely predicting that the GOP is poised to take not only the House of Representatives but also the Senate. The new predictions come at a key point for President Joe Biden, who is faced with crisis after crisis and a Senate and House on the edge.
Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis’ primary loss Tuesday was actually an outlier for House Republicans who supported an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Most who did so have won their primaries so far. Davis was one of 35 House Republicans to support the commission....
Gov. Larry Hogan has directed the Maryland State Police to suspend the state’s “good and substantial reason” standard for obtaining a permit to carry a concealed handgun in light of last month’s Supreme Court decision. “It would be unconstitutional to continue enforcing this provision of state...
At first blush, a fight over Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board will probably seem like an obscure and irrelevant controversy to a national audience, but don’t be too quick to look past this one. Let’s briefly review the basics. In 2015, then Republican-Gov. Scott Walker appointed Dr. Frederick Prehn...
Conservative state Sen. Darren Bailey is not the only winner in Illinois’ Republican gubernatorial primary. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and national Democrats can also claim victory in Tuesday’s primary, thanks to a massive meddling campaign in the Republican nomination race. However, efforts by pro-Democratic groups in Colorado to...
The Supreme Court has announced its intention to take up Moore v. Harper this fall, a case that critics claim is "perhaps the gravest threat to American democracy since the Jan. 6 attack." Here's everything you need to know:. What's at stake in 'Moore v. Harper'?. North Carolina House Speaker...
FIRST ON FOX: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office recently opened an investigation into whether the Democratic Party violated a state statute prohibiting electioneering. The investigations division within Raffensperger's office is examining whether a recently-opened Democratic campaign office on the outskirts of Atlanta is within the legal-minimum distance of...
Unmanned drop boxes used across the country by voters to cast their ballots are now banned in Wisconsin following a ruling by the state’s Supreme Court.The conservative-controlled court ruled that voters must now deliver their absentee ballots by mail or in-person to their clerks, a decision that is likely to disproportionately impact Democratic voters.The ruling could have a significant impact on the next presidential election. President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by fewer than 21,000 votes in 2020, and the state is likely to be a battleground again in 2024.Ballot drop boxes have been used for years in Wisconsin without issue....
July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated five new federal judges, but did not at this time move forward with a plan opposed by a growing number of Democrats and progressives to appoint a Republican abortion opponent to a judgeship in Kentucky.
The Massachusetts Supreme Court shot down a challenge from state Republicans seeking to restrict absentee voting, allowing every voter to submit mail-in ballots in the September primary without needing an excuse.
A Kentucky judge has struck down a measure that would have weakened Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s appointment authority over a key ethics commission by shifting power to Republican officials to select a majority of the members. In his ruling Monday, Jefferson Circuit Judge McKay Chauvin said the measure severely “diminishes and diverts” the governor’s constitutional duty to ensure the state’s executive branch ethics code is “faithfully executed.” By shifting appointment authority away from the governor, the law empowered other constitutional officers who aren’t “charged with that same constitutional duty,” he said. The GOP-dominated legislature passed the measure — House Bill 334 — this year over Beshear’s veto. The new law was set to take effect Thursday but is now blocked by the judge’s decision. Under the measure, five statewide officeholders — currently all Republicans — each would make one appointment to the reconstituted state Executive Branch Ethics Commission. Those officials are the attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, state auditor and agriculture commissioner. The governor would appoint two members to the panel that enforces the executive branch ethics code. The measure would have removed all five current commission members — all gubernatorial appointees.
MILWAUKEE — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels once led an organization that fought a proposal to get tough on people who were living in the country illegally, but he's campaigning as someone opposed to illegal immigration.Michels, a co-owner of the construction company Michels Corp., is in a tight battle with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the Republican primary race for governor. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November.The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday on Michels' positions on immigration.When Michels was president of the board of the Wisconsin Transportation Builders...
Elections to the United States House of Representatives will take place on November 8, 2022. The seats of all 435 representatives are up for election this year, along with the seats of five of the six non-voting members of the U.S. House. Democrats maintained their majority in the in the...
Comments / 0