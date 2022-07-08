ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Supreme Court: Ballot Drop Boxes Legal Only at Election Offices

By Rob Sussman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, WI (WTAQ) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that ballot drop boxes are only allowed in election offices in the state of Wisconsin, dealing a defeat to state Democrats. It was a split 4-3 ruling which sets the...

Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Wisconsin court delivers another setback to the state's democracy

At first blush, a fight over Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board will probably seem like an obscure and irrelevant controversy to a national audience, but don’t be too quick to look past this one. Let’s briefly review the basics. In 2015, then Republican-Gov. Scott Walker appointed Dr. Frederick Prehn...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox News

Georgia opens investigation into whether Dems violated state electioneering law

FIRST ON FOX: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office recently opened an investigation into whether the Democratic Party violated a state statute prohibiting electioneering. The investigations division within Raffensperger's office is examining whether a recently-opened Democratic campaign office on the outskirts of Atlanta is within the legal-minimum distance of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Wisconsin bans ballot drop boxes in latest attack on voting in crucial swing state

Unmanned drop boxes used across the country by voters to cast their ballots are now banned in Wisconsin following a ruling by the state’s Supreme Court.The conservative-controlled court ruled that voters must now deliver their absentee ballots by mail or in-person to their clerks, a decision that is likely to disproportionately impact Democratic voters.The ruling could have a significant impact on the next presidential election. President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by fewer than 21,000 votes in 2020, and the state is likely to be a battleground again in 2024.Ballot drop boxes have been used for years in Wisconsin without issue....
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Judge strikes down law changing ethics commission selections

A Kentucky judge has struck down a measure that would have weakened Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s appointment authority over a key ethics commission by shifting power to Republican officials to select a majority of the members. In his ruling Monday, Jefferson Circuit Judge McKay Chauvin said the measure severely “diminishes and diverts” the governor’s constitutional duty to ensure the state’s executive branch ethics code is “faithfully executed.” By shifting appointment authority away from the governor, the law empowered other constitutional officers who aren’t “charged with that same constitutional duty,” he said. The GOP-dominated legislature passed the measure — House Bill 334 — this year over Beshear’s veto. The new law was set to take effect Thursday but is now blocked by the judge’s decision. Under the measure, five statewide officeholders — currently all Republicans — each would make one appointment to the reconstituted state Executive Branch Ethics Commission. Those officials are the attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, state auditor and agriculture commissioner. The governor would appoint two members to the panel that enforces the executive branch ethics code. The measure would have removed all five current commission members — all gubernatorial appointees.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial hopeful's position on immigration questioned

MILWAUKEE — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels once led an organization that fought a proposal to get tough on people who were living in the country illegally, but he's campaigning as someone opposed to illegal immigration.Michels, a co-owner of the construction company Michels Corp., is in a tight battle with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the Republican primary race for governor. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November.The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday on Michels' positions on immigration.When Michels was president of the board of the Wisconsin Transportation Builders...
WISCONSIN STATE
Ballotpedia News

Previewing U.S. House general elections

Elections to the United States House of Representatives will take place on November 8, 2022. The seats of all 435 representatives are up for election this year, along with the seats of five of the six non-voting members of the U.S. House. Democrats maintained their majority in the in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

