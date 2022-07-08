Suspect arrested in Salem for March 2022 murder

On 07/04/2022, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a Theft of Property, Third Degree, which occurred at Kroger, located at 2460 Enterprise Drive. At approximately 11:30 a.m. two white females entered the store and proceeded to remove the victim’s wallet from their purse while the victim was distracted. The first suspect, a white female with long reddish hair, is seen wearing a black t-shirt, jean shorts, and black sneakers. The second suspect, a white female with blonde hair, is seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, black leggings, and tennis shoes. The suspects then attempted to make purchases at Best Buy, and at businesses in Auburn, using the victim’s stolen debit card. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

