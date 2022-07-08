ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

French chess club assembles world's largest chess piece

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43BLHX_0gZ6Ka5l00

July 8 (UPI) -- A French chess club unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by building a chess piece measuring more than 20.6 feet tall.

The Sautron Chess Club said it built the nearly 4.2-ton chess king in Sautron, near Nantes, to commemorate the currently-running 20th International Open in the city.

The chess piece is made from more than 768 pieces of French wood and took more than 700 hours to build, the club said.

The French Chess Federation shared photos of the chess piece being assembled on Twitter.

The current Guinness World Record holder for largest chess piece measures 20 feet tall and was assembled by the World Chess Museum in St. Louis, Mo., in 2018.

The Sautron Chess Club said it plans to submit evidence to the record-keeping organization to have its piece officially recognized as the world's largest.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Guinea pig earns world record with 16 tricks in one minute

July 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina guinea pig is officially a Guinness World Record holder after the record-keeping organization verified he successfully performed 16 tricks in one minute. Gwen Ford said she received word from Guinness World Records on Tuesday that her pet, Coco, officially set the record for...
ANIMALS
UPI News

Canadian runner breaks world record for joggling 6.2 miles

July 11 (UPI) -- A Canadian runner unofficially broke a Guinness World Record for joggling -- juggling while running -- when he reached a distance of 6.2 miles in 34 minutes and 47 seconds. Michael Bergeron of Prince Edward Island took to the track at the University of Prince Edward...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chess Piece#Chess King#Nantes#French#F D Ration#The Sautron Chess Club#Guinness World Record#The World Chess Museum
Thrillist

Tension Overflows on a Croatian Beach in the Stunning Debut Feature 'Murina'

When director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović worked with the young actress Gracija Filipović on the 2017 short film Into the Blue, something clicked. "It was like hormones and the actual coming-of-age happening in front of my eyes in this natural setting that was in conflict with this inner nature and inner dangers," Kusijanović says. "There was so much life coming onto film. I felt that's a gold mine, 'I want to portray this in a feature film,' so that's what I did. I decided to write a feature film for her, specifically."
MOVIES
UPI News

Itzy share royal-themed 'Sneakers' music video teaser

July 11 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Itzy is giving a glimpse of its new music video. The K-pop stars released a preview Monday of their video for the song "Sneakers." The royal-themed "Sneakers" video teaser shows Itzy posing in a palace. The members combine elegant formalwear with sneakers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Fendi’s Couture Show Was a Master Class in Quiet Elegance

There’s a certain understated ease and simplicity we’ve come to expect from Fendi’s couture collections since Kim Jones took the helm as artistic director of couture in 2020. After all, it’s one of the few labels that manages to offer rich heritage and craftsmanship while still maintaining that insider feel. Supple leathers, suedes, and sequins in a gentle palette of earth tones can easily make clothing that takes up to 600 hours to create feel low-key, but still mesmerizing.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
UPI News

BTS brings streaming titles to Disney+ in content coup

SEOUL, July 12 (UPI) -- BTS is coming to streamer Disney+ as part of a content deal between the K-pop superstars' management firm HYBE and Walt Disney Co., the companies announced Tuesday. Three titles involving the boy band or its members were unveiled Tuesday, including the live concert film BTS:...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Thrillist

The Orient Express—the Most Luxurious Train in the World—Is Returning

The Orient Express was a train of legendary status. Like a foggy art-deco dream, the luxury cabins so popular in the 1920s and '30s flowed with champagne, crystal glasses clinked on a mahogany bar, passengers ate fine dining while seated on plush leather chairs, and silk sheets awaited in private sleeping quarters. We can only imagine all the fur and pearls there must have been to make even Anna Karenina jealous. Not only would passengers fall asleep in one city to wake up in the next while the world whipped by, they would do it in style: the journey was part of the fun.
TRAFFIC
UPI News

'Thor' tops the North American box office with $143M

July 10 (UPI) -- The Chris Hemsworth-Natalie Portman adventure, Thor: Love and Thunder, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $143 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Coming in at No. 2 is Minions: The Rise of Gru at No. 2 with $45.6 million, followed by...
MOVIES
Allure

"Chin Bangs" Are the New Curtain Bangs for Summer

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When you think of summer hairstyles, what comes to mind? You might think of Pamela Anderson's iconic blonde waves and defined layers. And while bangs aren't exactly known as a summer-friendly style — unless you enjoy fringe stuck to your forehead after a sweaty commute — leave it to TikTok to find a hack. So if you're craving bangs that can stand up to heat, chin bangs are here for the assist.
HAIR CARE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
394K+
Followers
60K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy