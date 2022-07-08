ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, TN

Reward being offered for information on person who has set multiple fires in Waverly

By Kelly Broderick
 4 days ago
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification of a person who has set a series of fires in Waverly recently.

The TBI says over the past month, a church, vacant home, old fire hall and lodge were damaged from fires.

If you have information that could lead investigators to a suspect, you're asked to call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

