NYS DMV warns of phishing scam offering rebates due to high fuel prices

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has issued a warning to New Yorkers about a new phishing scam.

According to the NYS DMV, "the latest phishing scam involves sending people text messages falsely claiming New York State is offering $1,500 rebates as a result of high fuel prices."

The text message contains a link and if someone clicks on the link it takes them to a webpage that is designed to look like the NYS DMV website where they are asked to submit personal information.

“We want New Yorkers to be aware that these scams are out there, and we urge them to be vigilant if they receive any text message or email that seems suspicious. DMV will not send you text messages asking for your personal information. If you aren’t sure if you received a phishing scam, you may contact us at dmv.sm.phishingattacks@dmv.ny.gov.”

- DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder

To help protect yourself against phishing or smishing (SMS phishing) scams, the state recommends the following precautions: