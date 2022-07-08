ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

NYS DMV warns of phishing scam offering rebates due to high fuel prices

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XmiuE_0gZ6KVd000

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has issued a warning to New Yorkers about a new phishing scam.

According to the NYS DMV, "the latest phishing scam involves sending people text messages falsely claiming New York State is offering $1,500 rebates as a result of high fuel prices."

The text message contains a link and if someone clicks on the link it takes them to a webpage that is designed to look like the NYS DMV website where they are asked to submit personal information.

“We want New Yorkers to be aware that these scams are out there, and we urge them to be vigilant if they receive any text message or email that seems suspicious. DMV will not send you text messages asking for your personal information. If you aren’t sure if you received a phishing scam, you may contact us at dmv.sm.phishingattacks@dmv.ny.gov.”

- DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder

To help protect yourself against phishing or smishing (SMS phishing) scams, the state recommends the following precautions:

  • Be cautious about all communications you receive, including those that purport to be from "trusted entities." Be careful when clicking any links contained within those messages. If in doubt, do not click.
  • Do not send your personal information via email. Legitimate businesses will not ask users to send sensitive personal information through email.
  • Keep an eye out for telltale signs: poor spelling or grammar, the use of threats, or the URL does not match that of the legitimate site.
  • Be wary of how much information you post online. The less information you post, the less data you make available to a cybercriminal for use in developing a potential attack or scam.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

New York State receives complaints about cashless tolling

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Senator Joe Griffo said he’s been hearing complaints about overcharges on the New York State Thruway. “I had several here initially, this was just something very routine for me. Several people calling we had this problem, so we made the inquiry and suggested that they look at and hopefully fix it,” stated […]
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Smash-and-grab thefts across upstate NY can cost victims thousands

From Albany to Buffalo, women are being targeted in "smash-and-grab" larceny cases in which their belongings are stolen from their vehicles, according to authorities. Jessica Hoyt is a victim of what law enforcement calls a smash-and-grab. She locked her purse out of sight in her car while she was exercising in a gym.
ALBANY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Warns Residents Not To Touch This Dangerous Illegal Plant

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a warning to residents about a dangerous and illegal plant. The very invasive plant can cause painful burns and permanent scarring to the skin when touched. The DEC wants New Yorkers to know the risks of the very large, giant hogweed (Heracleum mantegazzianum). Simply brushing against the plant or breaking it causes the giant hogweed to release a sap that can cause severe burns when it is combined with sunlight and moisture. The burns can appear within 24 to 48 hours.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phishing Scams#Rebates#Gas Prices#Fraud#New Yorkers#The Nys Dmv
Hot 99.1

New York State Allows You to Turn Left On Red? Yes You Can!

There are a few common questions asked on nearly every road trip, near or far. "Are we there yet?" is a classic. "What is that guy doing?" is another and "Can I turn right on red here?" is one we have all asked at one time or another. The real question is "Can we turn LEFT on red in New York State?".
TRAFFIC
fox40jackson.com

NY lawmakers approve one-time cash payment to senior citizens

Lawmakers in Onondaga County, N.Y., passed a resolution to provide a one-time cash payment to certain senior citizens who are struggling during a period of high inflation. The legislation would grant a $200 payment to eligible households in the upstate New York county to older residents who meet certain eligibility requirements.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Washington Examiner

Seniors in New York to be sent one-time $200 'stimulus check' payment

Some New York seniors can expect a little extra cash through a one-time payment of $200 as rising inflation continues to hit the country. The payments will come from Onondaga County, which saw its legislature unanimously approve the payments at this week’s meeting. Those eligible include seniors who are currently receiving the New York state Enhanced STAR exemption for the 2022-2023 school year, about 27,500 households in the county, according to WRVO.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

NYS funds grant programs for home improvements

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If your home is in desperate need of repair you may be able to get some help with the cost of renovations. New York State just infused more money into a number of local agencies that help low-income families and senior citizens make energy-efficient upgrades.
GREECE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

35 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Help is needed in finding 35 children who recently went missing from across New York State. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children. Between April and July 11, 2022, 35 children have gone missing from the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State. Have you seen any of these children?
HUDSON, NY
96.9 WOUR

Massive Bacon Recall In New York State

Over 185,000 pounds of bacon sold nationwide and in New York State are being recalled over "extraneous materials." The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., a Sioux Center, Iowa business, recalled about 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon topping products.
FOOD SAFETY
WETM 18 News

20 Southern Tier stores warned to stop illegal cannabis sales

(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of “cease and desist” letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York […]
ELMIRA, NY
informnny.com

St. Lawrence County woman accused of stealing from Walmart

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Hermon in St. Lawrence County is facing charges after allegedly stealing from Walmart. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Larissa M. Carlin left the Walmart located on Arsenal Street in Watertown with a Teepee tent without paying for it around 7:15 p.m. on July 8. Police stated that the tent was valued at $79.
WATERTOWN, NY
wxhc.com

NY State Agriculture Commissioner Announces Applications Open for 30% NYS Initiative

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced last week that applications will now be open for a reimbursement of 30% for the New York State Initiative for the 2021-2022 school year. The initiative will increase the reimbursement that schools receive for lunches from only 5.9 cents per meal to now 25 cents for any school district that purchases at least 30% of its ingredients from New York State Farms.
AGRICULTURE
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy