Chicago Blackhawks go heavy on forwards on Day 2 of the NHL draft, selecting Paul Ludwinski and Ryan Greene

Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson announces Luke Richardson as the team's new head coach, June 29, 2022. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The Chicago Blackhawks loaded up on centers in the second round, adding Paul Ludwinski and Ryan Greene in the second round.

Both had been on amateur scouting director Mike Doneghey’s wish list.

Doneghey sees Ludwinski as a two-way center, “very competitive, very smart.”

He described Greene as “fast – he’s not like a super burner – but he’s a very good skater, very powerful skater.”

The Hawks have made acquiring speed their top priority in the rebuild.

At the top of the third round, the Hawks selected winger Gavin Hayes, then added fellow winger Samuel Savoie 15 slots later. Center Aidan Thompson rounded out the team’s third-round picks.

The Hawks traded the 94th overall pick to the Arizona Coyotes for a 2023 third-round pick. The Coyotes took defenseman Jeremy Langlois.