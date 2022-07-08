ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Blackhawks go heavy on forwards on Day 2 of the NHL draft, selecting Paul Ludwinski and Ryan Greene

By Phil Thompson, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2XHG_0gZ6KErt00
Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson announces Luke Richardson as the team's new head coach, June 29, 2022. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The Chicago Blackhawks loaded up on centers in the second round, adding Paul Ludwinski and Ryan Greene in the second round.

Both had been on amateur scouting director Mike Doneghey’s wish list.

Doneghey sees Ludwinski as a two-way center, “very competitive, very smart.”

He described Greene as “fast – he’s not like a super burner – but he’s a very good skater, very powerful skater.”

The Hawks have made acquiring speed their top priority in the rebuild.

At the top of the third round, the Hawks selected winger Gavin Hayes, then added fellow winger Samuel Savoie 15 slots later. Center Aidan Thompson rounded out the team’s third-round picks.

The Hawks traded the 94th overall pick to the Arizona Coyotes for a 2023 third-round pick. The Coyotes took defenseman Jeremy Langlois.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Richardson
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy