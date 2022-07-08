ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering nonlinear optical phenomena by arbitrarily manipulating the phase relationships among the relevant optical fields

By Weiyong Liu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNonlinear optical processes are intrinsically dominated by the phase relationships among the relevant electromagnetic fields, including the phase of nonlinear polarization produced in them. If one can arbitrarily manipulate these phase relationships at a variety of desired interaction lengths, direct and highly designable manipulations for the nonlinear optical phenomenon could be...

Nature.com

Spin relaxation in a single-electron graphene quantum dot

The relaxation time of a single-electron spin is an important parameter for solid-state spin qubits, as it directly limits the lifetime of the encoded information. Thanks to the low spin-orbit interaction and low hyperfine coupling, graphene and bilayer graphene (BLG) have long been considered promising platforms for spin qubits. Only recently, it has become possible to control single-electrons in BLG quantum dots (QDs) and to understand their spin-valley texture, while the relaxation dynamics have remained mostly unexplored. Here, we report spin relaxation times (T1) of single-electron states in BLG QDs. Using pulsed-gate spectroscopy, we extract relaxation times exceeding 200 Î¼s at a magnetic field of 1.9 T. The T1 values show a strong dependence on the spin splitting, promising even longer T1 at lower magnetic fields, where our measurements are limited by the signal-to-noise ratio. The relaxation times are more than two orders of magnitude larger than those previously reported for carbon-based QDs, suggesting that graphene is a potentially promising host material for scalable spin qubits.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Active control of dielectric nanoparticle optical resonance through electrical charging

A novel method for active control of resonance position of dielectric nanoparticles by increasing the excess charges carried by the nanoparticles is proposed in this paper. We show that as the excess charges carried by the particle increase, the oscillation frequency of excess charges will gradually increase, when it is equal to the incident frequency, resonance occurs due to resonant excitation of the excess charges. What is more, the formula of charges carried by an individual particle required to excite the resonance at any wavelength position is proposed. The resonance position can be directly controlled by means of particle charging, and the enhancement of resonance intensity is more obvious. This work has opened new avenues for the active control of plasmon resonances, which shows great promise for realizing tunable optical properties of dielectric nanoparticles.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Role of Snai2 and Notch signaling in salivary gland myoepithelial cell fate

Myoepithelial (ME) cells in exocrine glands exhibit both epithelial and mesenchymal features, contributing to fluid secretion through contraction. However, the regulation mechanism of behind this unique phenotype in salivary glands remains unclear. We established a flow cytometry-based purification method using cell surface molecules, epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM) and alpha 6 integrin (CD49f), to characterize ME cells. EpCAM+CD49fhigh cells showed relatively high expression of ME cell-marker genes, such as alpha-smooth muscle actin (Î±-SMA). For lineage tracing and strict isolation, tdTomato+EpCAM+CD49fhigh-ME cells were obtained from myosin heavy chain 11 (Myh11) -CreERT2/tdTomato mice. Transcriptome analysis revealed that expression of genes involved in the epithelial-mesenchymal transition, including Snai2, were upregulated in the ME cell-enriched subset. Snai2 suppression in stable ME cells decreased Î±-SMA and increased Krt14 expression, suggesting that ME cell features may be controlled by the epithelial-mesenchymal balance regulated by Snai2. In contrast, ME cells showed reduced ME properties and expressed the ductal markers Krt18/19 under sphere culture conditions. Notch signaling was activated under sphere culture conditions; excessive activation of Notch signaling accelerated Krt18/19 expression, but reduced Î±-SMA and Snai2 expression, suggesting that the behavior of Snai2-expressing ME cells may be controlled by Notch signaling.
CANCER
Nature.com

Coordinated motions of multiple robotic manipulators with matrix-weighted network

This paper addresses coordinated problem of uncertain robotic manipulators with matrix-weighted network. Given interconnections between agents are weighted by nonnegative definite matrices, we present a sufficient and necessary condition about zero eigenvalues of matrix-weighted Laplacian and types of coordinated behaviors for multiple agents. Based on the condition, two novel control schemes are proposed for the networked robots by introducing matrix-weighted network. We employ the decomposition approach and Lyapunov-like approach to show coordinated motions of the networked system, and demonstrate that the proposed controls are capable of ensuring the robotic agents reach complete/cluster consensus and complete/cluster synchronization. Finally, some numerical examples and simulations demonstrate the obtained theoretical results.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Scientists baffled by magnetic material that freezes when heated up

Physicists have discovered that certain magnetic material freezes when the temperature rises to a certain point. We’ve typically only seen this behavior when we cool down magnetic materials, not when we heat them up. As such, it has left physicists scratching their heads and baffled by the development. These...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
ohmymag.co.uk

These mysterious ‘dragon houses’ are yet to be explained by archaeologists

In the heart of the mountains of southern Evia, off the Greek coast, stands a curious structure of some twenty ancient ruined buildings. Little is known today about the massive stone block structures, from the identity of its architects to the date of its emergence. Commonly called ‘Drakospita’ ('dragon houses')...
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

A Very Basic Experiment Is Stumping the World's Best Physicists

This article was originally published in Quanta. It sounds like one of the easiest experiments possible: Take two cups of water: one hot, one cold. Place both in a freezer and note which one freezes first. Common sense suggests that the colder water will. But luminaries including Aristotle, René Descartes, and Sir Francis Bacon have all observed that hot water may actually cool more quickly. Likewise, plumbers report hot-water pipes bursting in subzero weather while cold ones remain intact. Yet for more than half a century, physicists have been arguing about whether something like this really occurs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection and the brain: direct evidence for brain changes in milder cases

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 230 (2022) Cite this article. A recent study published in Nature by Douaud and colleagues1 shows that SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with longitudinal effects, particularly on brain structures linked to the olfactory cortex, modestly accelerated reduction in global brain volume, and enhanced cognitive decline. Thus, even mild COVID-19 can be associated with long-lasting deleterious effects on brain structure and function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

DNA demethylation and hypermethylation are both required for late nodule development in Medicago

Plant epigenetic regulations are involved in transposable element silencing, developmental processes and responses to the environment1,2,3,4,5,6,7. They often involve modifications of DNA methylation, particularly through the DEMETER (DME) demethylase family and RNA-dependent DNA methylation (RdDM)8. Root nodules host rhizobia that can fix atmospheric nitrogen for the plant's benefit in nitrogen-poor soils. The development of indeterminate nodules, as in Medicago truncatula, involves successive waves of gene activation9,10,11,12, control of which raises interesting questions. Using laser capture microdissection (LCM) coupled to RNA-sequencing (SYMbiMICS data11), we previously identified 4,309 genes (termed NDD) activated in the nodule differentiation and nitrogen fixation zones, 36% of which belong to co-regulated genomic regions dubbed symbiotic islands13. We found MtDME to be upregulated in the differentiation zone and required for nodule development, and we identified 474 differentially methylated regions hypomethylated in the nodule by analysing ~2% of the genome4. Here, we coupled LCM and whole-genome bisulfite sequencing for a comprehensive view of DNA methylation, integrated with gene expression at the tissue level. Furthermore, using CRISPR"“Cas9 mutagenesis of MtDRM2, we showed the importance of RdDM for CHH hypermethylation and nodule development. We thus proposed a model of DNA methylation dynamics during nodule development.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

MIT Quantum Sensor Can Detect Electromagnetic Signals of Any Frequency

MIT engineers expand the capabilities of these ultrasensitive nanoscale detectors, with potential uses for biological sensing and quantum computing. With the ability to detect the most minute variations in magnetic or electrical fields, quantum sensors have enabled precision measurements in materials science and fundamental physics. However, these sensors have limited usefulness because they are only been capable of detecting a few specific frequencies of these fields. Now, MIT researchers have developed a method to enable such sensors to detect any arbitrary frequency, with no loss of their ability to measure nanometer-scale features.
SCIENCE
CNET

How to See the Giant Comet Heading Our Way Now

One of the largest comets known is about to zip by our planet on the only trip through the inner solar system it will make during our lifetimes. Five years ago, the Hubble Space Telescope spotted a large comet at the farthest distance ever, as it was approaching the sun from way out between the orbits of Saturn and Uranus. Now, that giant space snowball is coming in for its closest pass by Earth this Thursday.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Multiple magnetic orders in LaFeAsPO uncover universality of iron-pnictide superconductors

The iron-pnictide superconductors have generated tremendous excitement as the competition between magnetism and superconductivity has allowed unique in-roads towards elucidating a microscopic theory of unconventional high-temperature superconductivity. In addition to the stripe spin density wave (\({C}_{2M}^{a}\)) phase observed in the parent compounds of all iron-pnictide superconductors, two novel magnetic orders have recently been discovered in different parent structures: an out-of-plane collinear double-Q (\({C}_{4M}^{c}\)) structure in the hole-doped (Ca, Sr, Ba)1-x(Na)xFe2As2 and Ba1-xKxFe2As2 families, and a spin vortex crystal "hedgehog" (\({C}_{4M}^{{ab}}\)) structure in the CaKFe4As4 family. Using neutron diffraction, we demonstrate that LaFeAs1-xPxO contains all three magnetic orders within a single-phase diagram as a function of substitution, all of which compete strongly with superconductivity. Our experimental observations combined with theoretical modeling demonstrate how the reduction in electronic correlations by chemical substitution results in larger Fermi surfaces and the sequential stabilization of multiple magnetic anisotropies. Our work presents a unified narrative for the competing magnetic and superconducting phases observed in various iron-pnictide systems with different crystal structures and chemistry.
PHYSICS
NBC News

Huge underground search for mysterious dark matter begins

LEAD, S.D. — In a former gold mine a mile underground, inside a titanium tank filled with a rare liquified gas, scientists have begun the search for what so far has been unfindable: dark matter. Scientists are pretty sure the invisible stuff makes up most of the universe’s mass...
ASTRONOMY

