Portsmouth, OH

Craig Hazelbaker earns Veteran School Board Member recognition

By Portsmouth Daily Times
 4 days ago
PORTSMOUTH – Craig Hazelbaker, elected school board member for the Washington-Nile Local School District, was recognized by the Ohio School Boards Association’s Southeast Region.

Recognition took place during the Board of Education meeting on June 29, 2022. Mr. Hazelbaker was presented his award during the meeting.

The Veteran School Board Member Award recognizes school board members who have served 10, 15, 20 and 25 plus years on their local school boards. Mr. Hazelbaker was recognized for 15 years of service.

The Southeast Region is comprised of 18 counties representing 84 school districts. For more information, contact OSBA or your local school board members.

Established in 1955 and in its 67th year, the Ohio School Boards Association leads the way to educational excellence by serving Ohio’s public school board members and the diverse districts they represent through superior service, unwavering advocacy and creative solutions.

