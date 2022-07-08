ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Billy Ray Turner sentenced to 41 more years in prison for crimes related to Lorenzen Wright's murder

 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Billy Ray Turner, the convicted killer of former Memphis basketball star Lorenzen Wright, was sentenced to an additional 41 years in prison, on top of his original life sentence, for the remaining of his charges in the Lorenzen Wright case. Judge Lee Coffee sentenced Billy...

