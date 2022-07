South Bend — The train at the Potawatomi Zoo is back on track after being shutdown for improvements. A train ticket costs three-dollars and that money goes towards bringing new exhibits to the zoo. That's why officials say expanding the train experience is so important to the zoo. The Zoo Train already takes guests past exhibits like the Otter Exhibit and the South and North American exhibit. But with new animals coming to the zoo this year, the train will also be weaving around those exhibits.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO