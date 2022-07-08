ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highly Decorated Sprinter from Coatesville Makes College Commitment. His New Coach Is One of the Sport’s Legends

By Mark Hostutler
 4 days ago
Lebron Bessick, a sprinter who graduated from Coatesville High School last month after winning the state championship in both the 400 meters and 4×400 relay, has committed to the University of Houston. Bessick, who clocked a school-record 46.91 seconds in the 400 meters at the...

