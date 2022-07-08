ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis family celebrates as second son graduates with $3.3M college scholarship offers

In the Johnson family, average is never good enough. This includes above-average test scores and an above-average work ethic.

“My mom would always tells me you’re going to look back in four years and you’re not going to care that you missed a couple football games. You’re going to appreciate that you spent the time,” said Dillon Johnson.

This fall, Dillon is off to Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota. It’s a long way from Memphis, but worth the ride.

“I picked the school but they sorta picked me. It was very top-tier school to me. Very great liberal arts school,” said Johnson.

It’s a top-tier school for a top-tier student. Dillon chose from 33 college acceptance letters and seven full-ride offers.

His family said scoring 27 on the ACT helped get him $3.3 million in scholarships

“ACT testing was hard. All of 2020 it was difficult to test and study just with everything going on in the world. 2021, I got ready, studied and put in the work,” said Johnson.

He did not let the pandemic and online learning stop him.

“My older brother started so much earlier than me … I was still able to pull through and find my own unique path,” said Johnson.

You may remember his older brother, Landon Johnson. We highlighted him four years ago as he graduated from high school with a 33 on the ACT. He then helped other Memphis students improve their test scores.

Now, he’s his brother’s keeper.

“I’m basically drawing on a .pdf version of the ACT (and) showing him how to do certain math problems,” said Landon Johnson.

During the pandemic, Landon worked with Dillon from his dorm in New York City.

Now, Landon is a New York University graduate and off to continue his family’s legacy of excellence.

“I am starting a job as a software engineer in NYC. I began training for that at the beginning of June,” said Landon Johnson.

The brothers don’t just have millions of high school scholarships and high ACT scores in common — they also both have supportive parents that push them to new heights.

“Anybody can achieve. I just had a support system, worked hard and I was able to do it,” said Dillon Johnson.

Dillon plans to major in Political Science with a pre-law minor before going to law school.

“Seeing both of them attain those goals, and just staying hopeful for their future and that they will be able to live out their dreams; It’s an unbelievable feeling. I can’t describe it but I am very proud and humble,” said their mom, Latasha Johnson.

qaz0129
2d ago

The opportunity is there...You just have to work hard, like everybody else.Glad to see this young man is listening to his parents and that the parents are involved and steering him in the right direction.That is the formula for success!

