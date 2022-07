Billy Jack Teague, 88, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his home in Alexander County. He was born on Sunday, May 13, 1934, in Caldwell County, to the late Hoyle Pinkney Teague and Bertha Lee Lail Teague. Mr. Teague owned and operated Windy City Jewelers for 47 years. He started out as a clock and watchmaker.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO