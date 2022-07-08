ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WOMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER ALLEGED ELUDE AND CRASH

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Roseburg woman was hospitalized after an alleged elude and crash incident on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:30 p.m., an officer stopped 69-year old Diane...

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged elude incident on Sunday night. A DCSO report said at 11:50 p.m. a deputy attempted to contact the 50-year old man in the 3000 block of Highway 42 near Winston. The gate was closed and locked. As the deputy headed back toward Roseburg, he observed the suspect heading westbound in a pickup in the 3800 block of the highway.
MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED DUII CRASH

A Roseburg man was cited by Roseburg Police after an alleged DUII crash that closed a section of a main roadway, early Monday. An RPD report said just after 2:30 a.m. an officer responded to the area after a sedan hit a power pole in the 900 block Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The 33-year old driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Corrections where he was processed for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
ROSEBURG, OR
Officers seize drugs in Roseburg search warrant

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County law enforcement made an arrest last Friday after finding drugs in a search. The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team says that on July 8 at about 3 p.m., detectives searched a residence on west Fairhaven Street in Roesburg. Officials say they found amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as scales, packaging materials and other paraphernalia related to drugs. Authorities say that nearly 5 grams of suspected heroin was seized in the search.
ROSEBURG, OR
Drug Arrest, Douglas Co., July 12

On Friday, July 8th, at approximately 3:00 PM, Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) served a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of West Fairhaven Street in Roseburg. A search of the premises revealed relatively small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as scales, packaging materials, and other drug related paraphernalia. Approximately 4.2 grams of suspected heroin were seized. 35 year old Sixto Martinez was arrested at the scene. He was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Unlawful Possession of Heroin, and Attempt to Commit a Class B Felony.
ROSEBURG, OR
Douglas County deputies searching for missing female

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing young woman. The DCSO says Kendra Hanks, 18, of Winston was last seen on Thursday, July 7 at about 3:30 p.m. walking along Highway 42 toward Winston from her job on Ingram Drive. Hanks is described as a white woman who is 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue tie-dye hoodie, jeans, yellow checkered Vans and a black backpack purse.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
MAN AND WOMAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE

A man and a woman were arrested by Roseburg Police following an alleged disturbance on Friday night. An RPD report said the disturbance took place just before 10:00 p.m. at a residence in 200 block of Northeast Chestnut Avenue. It culminated with the woman on the hood of the man’s vehicle, striking the hood and windshield as the man drove halfway down the block.
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man after an alleged menacing incident on Saturday. An RPD report said officers contacted 36-year old Rocky Kerns at 6:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of Southeast Stephens Street after a victim said the man was refusing to leave her home. The suspect had allegedly grabbed the victim’s arm hard enough to bruise it a few days earlier so the victim had gone to a neighbor’s house.
ROSEBURG, OR
MAN JAILED ON DRUG CHARGES

A Roseburg man was jailed on drug charges by the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team on Friday. Lieutenant Rick McArthur said at about 3:00 p.m. detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of West Fairhaven Street. McArthur said a search of the premises revealed relatively small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as scales, packaging materials, and other drug related paraphernalia. Approximately 4.2 grams of suspected heroin were seized.
ROSEBURG, OR
18-YEAR OLD WINSTON WOMAN REPORTED MISSING

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating 18-year old Kendra Hanks of Winston, who has been reported missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said Hanks was last seen on Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. as she was walking along Highway 42 towards Winston from her place of employment on Ingram Drive.
WINSTON, OR
Hwy. 260 Fatal, Josephine Co., July 11

On July 7, 2022 at approximately 6:12 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 260 near milepost 18. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound purple Mazda B23 pickup, operated by Tracy Allen (49) of Grants Pass, left the roadway and collided with a tree. The vehicle caught fire and was totally engulfed. It is unknown why the vehicle left the roadway. Allen sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Rural Metro Fire and ODOT.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Missing Person, Douglas Co., July 11

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating 18-year-old Kendra Marie Hanks of Winston who has been reported missing. Hanks was last seen on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at approximately 3:30pm walking along Highway 42 toward Winston from her place of employment on Ingram Drive. Hanks is described as a white female adult who is 5’02” tall, weighing 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a dark blue tie-dye hoodie, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack purse. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who may have seen Hanks to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-2871 or to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Springfield Police Department searching for missing woman

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department is searching for a woman who was reported missing on July 10. According to the SPD, Angela Sade Ruiz, 37, was last seen on July 9. She is described as standing 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say her phone was last contacted in the area of 1225 28th Street in Springfield, but is now turned off. Police add that Ruiz’s 2012 black Honda Civic has not been found.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
UPDATE: Great Dane found in hot car on the road to recovery

EUGENE, Ore.- The Great Dane who was rescued from a hot car Friday afternoon is now recovering. Officials with the Eugene Police Department said 'Hercules' is doing better, and will likely not suffer any long term effects. His owner is now facing an animal neglect charge, accused of leaving Hercules...
EUGENE, OR
Grants Pass man arrested for luring a 15-year-old girl

Grants Pass police are reminding parents to be aware of any unusual activity happening with their children on social media. Yesterday, they arrested William Richardson after he agreed to meet a 15-year-old girl for a sexual encounter. Richardson is 45 and a resident of Grants Pass. Currently, he is residing...
GRANTS PASS, OR
ROSEBURG POLICE CHARGE WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED COMPUTER CRIME

Roseburg Police charged a woman following an alleged computer crime on Thursday. An RPD report said a victim claimed there was an unauthorized withdrawal from her bank account, at an institution on Northeast Stephens Street. The victim named Heather Nichols as a suspect as she knew the victim’s pin number for her credit card. Officers obtained video surveillance and discovered it was allegedly Nichols.
ROSEBURG, OR
MOTORCYCLIST ESCAPES POLICE PURSUIT

A motorcyclist escaped police pursuit on Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 4:20 p.m. a deputy was in the 6000 block of Garden Valley Road when a black sport motorcycle passed his patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed. The deputy was able to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 260 IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (July 8, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on July 7, 2022 at approximately 6:12 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 260 near milepost 18. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound purple Mazda B23 pickup, operated by...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

