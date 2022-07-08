WOMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER ALLEGED ELUDE AND CRASH

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating 18-year-old Kendra Marie Hanks of Winston who has been reported missing. Hanks was last seen on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at approximately 3:30pm walking along Highway 42 toward Winston from her place of employment on Ingram Drive. Hanks is described as a white female adult who is 5’02” tall, weighing 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a dark blue tie-dye hoodie, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack purse. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who may have seen Hanks to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-2871 or to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO