Shooting reported in Paso Robles

By News Staff
 4 days ago
No one was injured in the incident

– On Thursday night, just before 10 p.m., Paso Robles Police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 34th Street for a report of gunshots in the area. Responding officers located empty handgun casings. During the investigation, it was determined the suspect had fired several shots at the victim’s vehicle. No one was struck by the bullets, and no one was injured in this incident. It is believed the suspect and victim are known to each other.

The case is still being investigated but there are no suspect(s) at this time. PRPD has increased patrol checks in this area and citizens are encouraged to contact law enforcement if they observe anything suspicious in the area.

If anyone has information regarding this crime, please contact the Paso Roble Police Department.

Strong-arm robbery reported in downtown park

– On Monday morning, Paso Robles Police officers were dispatched to the Paso Robles Downtown City Park regarding a male who had been assaulted sometime during the night. During the investigation, officers learned after the victim was reportedly assaulted, his phone and wallet were taken. The victim was only able to identify the suspect as a white male adult. The victim suffered injuries to his face and head during the assault and he was transported by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment.
Paso Robles Police arrest logs for July 3-11

On July 3, Albina Mejia Gonzalez, 24, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 28th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for willfully resisting, delaying or obstructing justice and for falsely representing oneself as another.
Closing arguments begin in Kristen Marti murder trial

Closing arguments are underway in a San Luis Obispo murder trial. Robert Koehler is charged with murder in connection with the 2018 death of Kristen Marti. The 26-year-old’s body was found 1.6 miles up Prefumo Canyon Road in March 2018 following her disappearance more than two months earlier. Detectives...
CHP identifies 2 people who died in Highway 1 crash

The California Highway Patrol has identified two people killed in a July 6 crash on Highway 1 near Nipomo. Geovany Bazan Rojas, 31, and Julian Hernandez, 35, of Santa Maria, were killed when their 2007 Honda Civic collided with a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 38-year-old Grover Beach resident Cori Lee Hudson at 4:45 a.m. near Winterhaven Way.
Brush fire contained Sunday in Paso Robles

– Fire crews stopped the forward progress of a 1/4-acre bushfire off Vineyard Drive near Paso Robles on Sunday, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo. The fire broke out around 1:36 p.m., and by 3:05 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed full containment. No injuries have been reported and no structures...
