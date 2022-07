ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in custody after a stabbing at the Walgreens in Des Peres. Police say on Sunday, at 2:20 p.m., Alfred Pierce, 40, was inside the store in the 12000 block of Manchester and walked past an employee who was assisting a customer. When he walked past a second time, he pulled out a four-inch knife, slashed the left side of the victim’s neck, and walked out of the store.

DES PERES, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO