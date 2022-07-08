DeSantis Goes After High Drug Prices with Executive Order

CAPE CORAL -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces executive action to fight high drug prices.

The governor told an audience Friday morning, he signed an executive order telling state agencies to review their deals with pharmacy benefit managers.

DeSantis says he wants state agencies to go after PBM's for keeping overpayments ("clawbacks") by consumers, and to review all rebates between pharmacies, insurers and managers.

DeSantis says the state has also filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Biden administration, to find out why his state's request to import drugs from Canada is being held up.

"It may be that pharma has told them they don't want this, but we've got to stop doing policy just on the basis of pharma wants. We've got to do... what the people think is best," DeSantis said.

The Federal Trade Commission is conducting its own investigation into PBM's.

Photo: Getty Images