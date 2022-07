The 2022 Emmy nominations turned July 12 into an emotional day for 24-year-old Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney. She was nominated for her first two Emmy Awards ever for her roles in HBO’s The White Lotus and the hit HBO drama series Euphoria. The White Lotus was nominated in the Outstanding Limited Series Emmys category, while Sydney herself received a nod in the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her performance as Cassie Howard in Euphoria. Sydney was absolutely elated to hear the news and was brought to tears as she called her mother to celebrate in a video (seen below) shared by Jarett Wieselman, a social media manager for Netflix.

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO