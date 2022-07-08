ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Reason New York Once Sued Dunkin'

By James Lewis
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With an estimated population of over 8.4 million people (according to the United States Census Bureau), it's of little surprise that the residents of New York City are occasionally disgruntled with the performance of the city officials. In some cases, this results in lawsuits, and the New York City Comptroller reports...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NYC unveils safety strategy in case of nuclear attack

NEW YORK (PIX11)–While a nuclear attack on New York City is unlikely, officials are advising New Yorkers to follow a few simple steps to be prepared for such an incident. The city’s Emergency Management Department public safety strategy includes: get inside, stay inside and stay tuned, officials said Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
untappedcities.com

10 Mysterious Windowless Buildings in New York City

Walking the streets of New York City, passersby might notice that most of the buildings they pass are meant to be inviting: storefronts draw customers in, brownstone stoops welcome neighbors inside, and office building windows allow onlookers to observe thousands hard at work. But mixed into the densely built ecosystem of New York City are buildings that seem out of place. These “monoliths,” with towering concrete and stone walls that have few or no windows are uninviting and almost standoffish. The blank walls of these windowless buildings, though, hide incredible secrets as the diverse and sometimes surprising functions of these buildings often motivate their impenetrable appearance. Uncover the secrets that hide within these ten mysterious and monolithic windowless buildings in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

New York State Busts 52 Illegal Cannabis Storefronts And Trucks

New York State isn't playing when it comes to cracking down on illegal cannabis sellers. While adult use is legal for anyone 21 years or older, the state wants its share of the green, literally. Legal storefronts have not opened yet for adult use, but that hasn't stopped enterprising people from setting up shop.
POLITICS
PIX11

New Jersey rolling back bail reform for certain gun crimes

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey lawmakers did something Monday that New York has struggled to do despite rising crime: make a significant change to its bail reform laws. The Garden State will now make it much tougher to post bail if the offense you are accused of involves a gun. “Today we are standing […]
PATERSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#New York City Comptroller#The Reason New York#Ny
104.5 The Team

Is New York State Sending $1500 Gas Rebate Checks?

Over the past couple of years during the pandemic, people have gotten their fair share of relief checks from the government. Have you seen lately that there is a gas rebate check on the way? Is it real?. We dug around after seeing posts about it because it seemed too...
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Town Named Top 10 Place To Live

The top 10 best places to live in America study was recently released and one suburb in New York State has made the Top 10. The suburb of New York City, Great Neck Plaza, was named the 10th best place to live in the entire country according to <a href="https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/great-neck-plaza-nassau-ny/" target="_blank">Niche.com</a>.
GREAT NECK PLAZA, NY
WETM 18 News

New York State receives complaints about cashless tolling

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Senator Joe Griffo said he’s been hearing complaints about overcharges on the New York State Thruway. “I had several here initially, this was just something very routine for me. Several people calling we had this problem, so we made the inquiry and suggested that they look at and hopefully fix it,” stated […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

Former NYC Gangster Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano Joins Bloomdaddy Show Today

Former Gambino crime family underboss Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano joins the Bloomdaddy Show at 3:50 this afternoon detailing the life of crime he once led, and the decision to turn government witness which ultimately broke up the the mafia in New York City. Gravano will also discuss his work in film as he has produced a series loosely based on his life as a member of the New York mob.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Rat Island, NY! A Celebrity Once Wanted to Buy It, Would You?

Rat Island, New York! The name certainly doesn't sound appealing but at one time this piece of property was sought after by the likes of Ivanka Trump. Why would anyone, including Trump, want an island that must be infested with rodents? Truth is the name has nothing to do with one of our least favorite animals.
96.9 WOUR

Massive Bacon Recall In New York State

Over 185,000 pounds of bacon sold nationwide and in New York State are being recalled over "extraneous materials." The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., a Sioux Center, Iowa business, recalled about 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon topping products.
FOOD SAFETY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Warns Residents Not To Touch This Dangerous Illegal Plant

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a warning to residents about a dangerous and illegal plant. The very invasive plant can cause painful burns and permanent scarring to the skin when touched. The DEC wants New Yorkers to know the risks of the very large, giant hogweed (Heracleum mantegazzianum). Simply brushing against the plant or breaking it causes the giant hogweed to release a sap that can cause severe burns when it is combined with sunlight and moisture. The burns can appear within 24 to 48 hours.
HEALTH
wbgo.org

NJ Finds Widespread Violations of Unused Sick Leave Payment Laws

Public employees in New Jersey are getting more than they deserve in many cases when it comes to being paid for unused sick leave. A study by the state of 60 cities and towns uncovered widespread violations. “We found that 95% of the municipalities (we surveyed) had policies that violated...
POLITICS
103.9 The Breeze

New York State Allows You to Turn Left On Red? Yes You Can!

There are a few common questions asked on nearly every road trip, near or far. "Are we there yet?" is a classic. "What is that guy doing?" is another and "Can I turn right on red here?" is one we have all asked at one time or another. The real question is "Can we turn LEFT on red in New York State?".
Mashed

Mashed

138K+
Followers
35K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy