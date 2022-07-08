ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellow Springs, OH

Safe Routes to School project begins in Yellow Springs

By Callie Cassick
 4 days ago
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — A Safe Routes to School project to install additional sidewalks in the village of Yellow Springs is set to begin construction this month.

Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will be installing sidewalks along the north side of Limestone Street from Lawson Place to Mills Lawn Elementary School. They will also be installing curb ramps and upgrading driveway aprons, according to a release.

The project stems from ODOT’s Safe Routes to School program, which provides resources, technical assistance and project funding to encourage and enable students in grades kindergarten through eighth to walk or ride their bikes to school.

Preliminary work is slated to begin the week of July 11, and throughout the project, roadway traffic and driveway access will be maintained. On-street parking locations may be restricted during construction.

Fillmore Construction, LLC was awarded a contract for $296,875 to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall of 2022.

Additional construction and weather-related information can be found at www.OHGO.com.

WDTN

WDTN

