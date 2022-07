Now that the 2022 NHL Entry Draft is complete, the next big day for the Montreal Canadiens is July 13th, when the free-agent window opens. The Canadiens have 11 free agents this season, but all of them either played for the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League (AHL) or a bottom-line role with the Habs and probably will not get re-signed. If they want to be players in the free-agent market, however, Montreal will have to free up much-needed cap space to sign anyone. Now, they have just under $2 million in cap space. They will need much more if they plan on signing some players.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO