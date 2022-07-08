ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

$74.34M penthouse deal marks NYC's biggest sale so far in 2022

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The city’s biggest sale of the year is a $74.34 million penthouse on Fifth Avenue.

The splashy sale is at the Aman New York, across the street from Trump Tower in Midtown. Known as the Jala penthouse, the 6,792-square-foot home comes with a massive wrap terrace and the building’s only salt-water pool, as well as a Jacuzzi and hotel-style cabanas and dining areas.

Perched on the 20th floor, the full-floor residence features four bedrooms, five bathrooms and two powder rooms, as well as a living room, dining room, oversize windows and an eat-in chef’s kitchen with stone floors and a butler’s pantry. There’s also a private elevator lobby and 3,746 square feet of outdoor space over two terraces — with views from Central Park to the Upper East Side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sFvT9_0gZ6GOGd00
The Aman New York stands on Fifth Avenue.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ZJHg_0gZ6GOGd00
Tony features include large living and entertaining areas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mXZJG_0gZ6GOGd00
There are four bedrooms.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYcap_0gZ6GOGd00
A deep soaking tub looks out to Central Park.

The star of the private wing of the home is a main bedroom with two walk-in-wardrobes built out with timber shelving, leather panels and brass accessories, along with an ensuite spa-like bathroom featuring a soaking tub, radiant heated floors and a steam shower.

The buyer is foreign, and a sign that foreign money is coming back to the city, sources say. It was originally asking $83.53 million.

The sale surpasses April’s record set at 432 Park Ave., where a unit sold for a hefty $70.5 million, as The Post previously reported.

The Aman sale was handled by Amie Buchanan, global director of residences for Aman. Broker Patricia Vance, of Douglas Elliman, repped the buyer.

While Vance declined to name the buyer, she said the building’s “architectural opulence with modern interiors” and killer amenities helped seal the deal.

The mystery penthouse owner will also have access to the hotel, private club, cigar lounge and Aman Spa.

