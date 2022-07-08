ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, MA

Police: Man accused of inappropriately touching himself in a Kingston movie theatre

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
(Barnstable Police Department)

KINGSTON, Mass. — Viewers were left shocked after a man was allegedly caught pleasuring himself in a busy movie theatre, according to authorities.

Kingston Police say that Dana Mcleod, 28, of Burlington, Connecticut, was apparently watching sexually explicit material and touching himself inappropriately inside Regal Cinemas at the Kingston Mall. Multiple people including at least one child allegedly saw Mcleod performing this act, according to officials.

Mcleod was arrested and a complaint application has been filed for him to face charges of lewd and lascivious behavior, obscene matter to a minor and disorderly conduct, among other charges.

In a statement, Kingston Police praised the public for their alertness, saying, “the caller, witnesses and staff from Regal Cinemas and Kingston Collection did an exceptional job and were instrumental in making a strong case against this suspect.”

Police are reminding everyone to stay vigilant in public places and have conversations with your children about how to respond to suspicious individuals.

Authorities are also saying this is not the same suspect who was arrested two months ago at the mall for allegedly trying to entice a teenage girl.

Comments / 48

Melissa Matthews
3d ago

thats what I was wondering what the heck movies was he watching to get off on ? and a child seen it too and how the heck did people see him ? its dark in the theater was he moaning lol

BidenLicksWindows
3d ago

this guy is just going to get probation and then he's going to continue doing what he's doing because it's okay in America from the judicial standpoint. cuz he's not robbing banks they won't put him into prison. it is what it is

