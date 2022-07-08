Police: Man accused of inappropriately touching himself in a Kingston movie theatre

(Barnstable Police Department)

KINGSTON, Mass. — Viewers were left shocked after a man was allegedly caught pleasuring himself in a busy movie theatre, according to authorities.

Kingston Police say that Dana Mcleod, 28, of Burlington, Connecticut, was apparently watching sexually explicit material and touching himself inappropriately inside Regal Cinemas at the Kingston Mall. Multiple people including at least one child allegedly saw Mcleod performing this act, according to officials.

Mcleod was arrested and a complaint application has been filed for him to face charges of lewd and lascivious behavior, obscene matter to a minor and disorderly conduct, among other charges.

In a statement, Kingston Police praised the public for their alertness, saying, “the caller, witnesses and staff from Regal Cinemas and Kingston Collection did an exceptional job and were instrumental in making a strong case against this suspect.”

Police are reminding everyone to stay vigilant in public places and have conversations with your children about how to respond to suspicious individuals.

Authorities are also saying this is not the same suspect who was arrested two months ago at the mall for allegedly trying to entice a teenage girl.

