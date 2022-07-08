ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Pregnant woman beaten with wrench in broad-daylight NYC attack

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AUOVZ_0gZ6GLcS00

A stranger brutally beat a pregnant woman with a wrench in a broad-daylight Bronx attack that cops say may have stemmed from road rage, shocking video released early Friday shows.

The footage – released by the NYPD – shows the suspect confronting the 26-year-old woman in the middle of the street on Grand Concourse near East Fordham Road around 5:20 p.m. Monday, and pushing her up against a parked car.

He can then be seen repeatedly whacking the victim in the head with the metal tool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouakU_0gZ6GLcS00
The man approached the woman in the Bronx on Monday.
DCPI
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00fkve_0gZ6GLcS00
The suspect attacks the woman, whacking her in the head with the wrench.
DCPI

He later got into a silver BMW as a crowd gathered, some surrounding the injured victim.

The attacker took off in the BMW, and the victim was taken to St. Barnabas in stable condition, with a severe cut on her head.

Police say they are investigating whether road rage was the motive behind the attack.

Cops were still looking for the attacker Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KPGJZ_0gZ6GLcS00
The attacker took off in a BMW.
DCPI

Comments / 7

TheSaint
4d ago

That’s nonsense nobody is going to get out of car to confront a pregnant woman and then assault her, jump back into his car and drive off for no apparent reason…she knows that guy, and most likely that’s her baby’s daddy. It’s sad to say that she’ll probably won’t be that lucky next time and escape with her life.

Reply
5
Related
PIX11

Two teenage bystanders shot near Bronx playground: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two 17-year-old girls were shot near a Bronx playground Monday night, police said. The victims were not the intended targets, officials said. One of the girls was shot in the leg and the other suffered a graze to her head. Both girls were taken to a hospital, police said. There […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Shots fired on Brooklyn sidewalk

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the suspects behind a shooting in Brooklyn. Surveillance video shows two suspects walk up to a man who's sitting on a scooter and fire shots at him.It happened on Junius Street near Broadway Junction. The man fell off the scooter but was not hit. Police say the bullets narrowly missed multiple people nearby, including a woman and her baby. So far, there's no suspect description.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed near Times Square, tells cops group attacked him

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the stomach early Monday in Midtown Manhattan, according to authorities. The victim, 41, approached police posted near West 43rd Street in Times Square around 5 a.m. and told the officers that a group of men stabbed him a few blocks away, officials said. But the victim […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrench#Nypd#Violent Crime#Grand Concourse#Bmw
PIX11

Teen among dead in NYC weekend violence

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Friends and relatives of a slain teen gathered at a growing memorial on West 140th Street on Sunday night. Ethan Reyes, 14, had lived on the street his family until they moved to Yonkers a few months ago. The teenager was stabbed to death, allegedly by a 15-year-old boy he knew, after a verbal dispute that began in the street spilled into the subway station just three blocks away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx man stabbed to death inside apartment building: NYPD

CO-OP CITY, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man was stabbed to death during a dispute inside an apartment building Saturday, police said. James Santana, 54, was stabbed in the chest inside a Co-op City apartment building at 120 Casals Place around 11:30 a.m., NYPD officials said. Medics transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Manhattan bodega worker should not face murder charge, group says

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Community leaders and small business advocates gathered on Sunday in the Bronx to rally behind a Manhattan bodega worker accused of murder. The United Bodegas of America said Jose Alba acted in self-defense and is calling on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to drop the murder charge against him.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

14-year-old boy stabbed to death in Harlem subway station

NEW YORK - A 14-year-old boy is dead after being stabbed inside a subway station in Harlem on Saturday afternoon. Authorities say that at around 3 p.m. police responded to reports of a crime in progress inside the 137th Street/City College subway station. When officers arrived on the scene, they...
Daily News

Coney Island boardwalk shooting wounds five, one critically

A shooter unleashed a hail of bullets on Brooklyn’s famed Coney Island boardwalk early Sunday morning, wounding five people, one of them critically, cops said. The attacker opened fire on a crowd standing near W. 20th St. on the Riegelmann Boardwalk about 2 a.m., cops said. Police recovered 28 shell casings on the scene, an NYPD spokesman said. One victim, a 31-year-old man, is in critical ...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy