Pregnant woman beaten with wrench in broad-daylight NYC attack

A stranger brutally beat a pregnant woman with a wrench in a broad-daylight Bronx attack that cops say may have stemmed from road rage, shocking video released early Friday shows.

The footage – released by the NYPD – shows the suspect confronting the 26-year-old woman in the middle of the street on Grand Concourse near East Fordham Road around 5:20 p.m. Monday, and pushing her up against a parked car.

He can then be seen repeatedly whacking the victim in the head with the metal tool.

The man approached the woman in the Bronx on Monday. DCPI

The suspect attacks the woman, whacking her in the head with the wrench. DCPI

He later got into a silver BMW as a crowd gathered, some surrounding the injured victim.

The attacker took off in the BMW, and the victim was taken to St. Barnabas in stable condition, with a severe cut on her head.

Police say they are investigating whether road rage was the motive behind the attack.

Cops were still looking for the attacker Friday.