ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

From War Haven to Leading Port City, South Korea's Busan Eyes World Expo

By Tom O'Connor
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Seventy years ago, the small port city of Busan served as a refuge for at millions of Koreans fleeing war on a newly divided peninsula. The North Korean offensive that began in 1950 rolled through nearly all of South Korea, sparing only its southeasternmost stretch, where Busan is located.

What was once a safe haven has since flourished into South Korea's second-most-populated city after the capital Seoul, and the port that once shipped in vital wartime supplies now counts itself as one of the busiest in the world for international commerce, coming in at seventh-busiest in terms of overall container traffic and second when it comes to transshipment.

Now, riding on the crest of a "K-Wave" that has seen Korean music, film and television take root across the globe like never before, Busan is in the throes of further transformation as it looks to host the World Expo in 2030.

"We were once one of the poorest countries and became the 10th-most-advanced country [in terms of GDP]," Busan Director-General of Tourism and MICE [Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions] Cho You-jang told Newsweek .

"Busan embraces the unique history of Korea," he added. "You can see Korea's history of growth throughout Busan, so it presents itself as an ideal city of Korea's modern history."

This unique experience, Cho said, also offered a "unique appeal to both the least-developed countries as well as developing countries, so we can serve as a bridge and we can share our experiences."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dEuFc_0gZ6GKjj00

The World Expo, sometimes known as the "World's Fair," has its roots in the 1791 exposition held in Bohemia-era Prague. The first official World Expo was held six decades later in London. Since then, cities around the world have held expositions inviting international guests, with the process first becoming formalized in 1928 under the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), now comprised of 170 member states and whose president happens to be Korean diplomat Choi Jai-chul.

Such events are today divided into World Expos, which are held every five years, and Specialized Expos, which are held in between. South Korea has previously hosted two Specialized Expos in the cities of Daejon and Yeosu in 1993 and 2012, respectively, but has never held a World Expo.

The World Expo is considered a mega-event, comparable to the Olympic Games and the World Cup, making the candidate process extremely competitive. The last World Expo was held in Dubai in 2021, delayed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the next will be held in Osaka, Japan, in 2025.

In seeking to take the 2030 spot when the winner is announced late next year, Busan has faced a formidable array of competitors.

The remaining rivals are Rome, Italy, a leading tourist destination country that held the 2015 World Expo in Milan, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, an influential contender that already appears to have won dozens of backers in the midst of a national branding campaign aligning with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030. Two other candidates, Odesa, Ukraine, and Moscow, Russia, are at war with one another, resulting in the former being disqualified and the latter voluntarily withdrawing its candidacy.

Newsweek reached out to representatives of Rome's and Riyadh's candidacy for the World Expo 2030 for comment.

Busan's bid has focused on three main themes, which Cho explained as being the response to climate change, technological innovation and development for humanity and, finally, sharing and caring for the community.

The city has already emerged as a center for sustainable development projects such as Oceanix, billed as the world's first floating city, as well as a rapidly growing technology hub showcased by projects such as the "smart port" initiative to introduce unmanned platforms to the city's maritime and logistics sector.

From a cultural perspective, the city has hosted the Busan International Film Festival since 1996 and could be called home by two members of the world-famous boy band BTS, which is set to soon be appointed ambassadors for the World Expo 2030 bid.

The group's agency announced Thursday that BTS would hold a concert in October to promote Busan's candidacy.

Capitalizing on these efforts, Cho said Busan hoped to market itself as a "global hub," including a comprehensive makeover of the old port that opened in 1876.

But these projects come at a cost, some $4 billion that the city is looking to invest as part of the waterfront redevelopment in time for the World Expo in 2030. The money would come from the central government in Seoul, where President Yoon Suk-yeol has endorsed the plan and vowed his full support for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iq1jU_0gZ6GKjj00

Still on the table is the proposed construction of a new international airport that officials hope would accommodate their ambitious vision of the city's near future. In many ways, however, Busan has remained in the shadow of Seoul, something Choe said he hoped the World Expo 2030 bid could change.

"Every developed country has got two or three international metropolitan cities," Choe said. "Busan is basically the second city of Korea, but it is not promoted on the world stage. So we are working to improve our global prestige and our recognition as a global city, and that is why we are contending for the World Expo."

And Choe said the geopolitical realities that continue to haunt the Korean peninsula could serve as an example to nations still struggling to develop, rather than serve as an obstacle.

"Korea is still a divided country, we still have got tensions on the Korean peninsula," Cho said. "However, through our World Expo, we can mobilize a peaceful environment and atmosphere and that is why Korea is in a very unique position."

Other officials in South Korea have echoed this view as part of the country's broader goal of positioning itself as a "Global Pivotal State," a term at the center of Yoon's strategy to promote his country's journey to prosperity.

"Korea is probably the only country in the world that succeeded in rebuilding the country from ruins and at the same time achieving full-fledged democracy," one South Korean official told Newsweek on the condition of anonymity. "Thus, we would like to be a living testament to other developing countries to show that, yes, economic development and democratization can be achieved.

"When developing countries see Korea," the official added, "we hope they see their future."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Terrifying new footage shows Shinzo Abe's bodyguards try to deflect assassin's bullets with BRIEFCASES as former PM freezes when first shot is fired... then slumps when fatal bullet hits

This is the shocking moment former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead - revealing how oblivious security guards tried to block bullets with their briefcases after realising too late that he was under attack. Cameras trained on Abe as he gave a political stump speech in the city...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean War#Busan Eyes World Expo#Koreans#North Korean
Vice

A Drug Lord Who ‘Died’ of COVID Last Year Was Just Arrested in Europe

A major international drug trafficker, Brazilian Sergio Roberto de Carvalho, was arrested this week, two years after faking his own death from Covid. Carvalho, also known as “Major Carvalho,” was living under a fake identity in Europe—under the name of Paul Wouter, according to authorities. He was arrested in Hungary on June 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Tourism
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
BTS
Country
Japan
Place
Dubai
The Drive

China Acquiring New Weapons Five Times Faster Than U.S. Warns Top Official

“In purchasing power parity, they spend about one dollar to our 20 dollars to get to the same capability.”. The Air Force officer responsible for all aspects of contracting for the service has issued a stark warning about China’s rapid gains in defense acquisition, with the result that its military is now getting its hands on new equipment “five to six times” faster than the United States. This is the latest sobering evidence from a U.S. defense official suggesting that the Pentagon needs to urgently overhaul the way it goes about fielding new weapons, while China increasingly appears to be jockeying for the lead in the development of all kinds of high-end military technologies as part of its broader drive to become a preeminent strategic power.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

Too Late? NATO Zeroes in on the China Threat

The sheer size and reach of the Chinese Navy enables it to travel much farther than it previously could. For the first time in its decades-long history, the NATO alliance plans to formally cite China in its soon-to-be-released strategic concept paper, a substantial adaptation that seems to reflect concern about Russian-Chinese collaboration and the global threat presented by China.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Turkey Cuts NATO Membership Deal With Finland, Sweden

In this photo provided by the Swedish Armed Forces on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, troops prepare in the Baltic Sea region. Sweden is stepping up its defense activities in the Baltic Sea due to “a deteriorating security situation” as Russia and NATO conduct military operations in the area. The Swedish armed forces said Tuesday that it initiated a “high-readiness action” in the southeastern and southern Baltic Sea due to the “current, extensive military activity” in the region. (Joel Thungren/Swedish Armed Forces/TT via AP). Swedish Armed ForcesTurkey agreed to allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO in exchange for concessions on Kurdish resistance groups.
MILITARY
The Independent

China says Ukraine crisis has sounded alarm for humanity

The conflict in Ukraine has “sounded an alarm for humanity,” Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Wednesday, as China continues to assume a position of neutrality while backing its ally Russia. China has refused to criticize Russia's war in Ukraine or even to refer to it as an invasion in deference to Moscow, while also condemning U.S.-led sanctions against Russia and accusing the West of provoking Moscow. “The Ukraine crisis has again sounded the alarm for humanity. Countries will surely end up in security hardships if they place blind faith in their positions of strength, expand military alliances, and seek...
INDIA
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Sticks It to Putin: We Still Want to Join NATO

Georgia says it’s determined to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as soon as it fixes its “territorial problems” with Russia. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili made the announcement at an economic conference in Qatar on Tuesday, telling the crowd that the country’s “motivation is to become a member of NATO.”
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
101K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy