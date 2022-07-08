ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly & Taylor Sheridan Nominated For The 2022 Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nKH1_0gZ6GGCp00

It’s about time that Yellowstone gets some recognition from big time awards ceremonies.

Although the TV drama became a massive hit amongst fans from across the nation, it still has taken some time for Hollywood to warm up to the most popular TV series on the planet.

Finally, we saw Yellowstone receive a nomination from the SAG Awards this year, and only a few short months later, Kelly Reilly was nominated for “Outstanding Lead Actress” at this year’s Emmy Awards.

Needless to say, it was long overdue, but better late than never.

With that being said, Yellowstone is making progress once again amongst the critics in Hollywood, as they’ve received a number of nominations for this year’s Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) TV Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the outlet, Taylor Sheridan has been nominated for “Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series” for the drama category, for the episode “Half the Money.” Sheridan has also been nominated for “Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series” for drama, with the episode “Keep the Wolves Close.”

Kelly Reilly has been nominated for “Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series” for drama.

Lastly, Kevin Costner has been nominated for “Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series” for drama.

You gotta love it.

The TV series went from basically non-existent in awards ceremonies, to racking up four nominations for this year’s HCA Awards.

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone “Half the Money” (Paramount Network)

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone – “Keep the Wolves Close” (Paramount Network)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Kevin Costner Recalls His Father Telling Him Yellowstone Was A “Naughty” Show: “You’ll Lose Your Audience, Fella”

Believe it or not, Papa Costner apparently wasn’t a fan of the show in the beginning. With the premiere date of season five of Yellowstone looming, The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg recently sat down with Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelsey Asbille (Monica), Kevin Costner (John Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), and Cole Hauser (Rip) for a full interview from the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana, which portrays Yellowstone Ranch on the show.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Freema Agyeman
Person
Juliette Lewis
Person
Milo Ventimiglia
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Kelly Reilly
Person
Harold Perrineau
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star David Canary Recalled the ‘Gloomy’ Set Following Dan Blocker’s Death

It’s no secret that the classic TV Western Bonanza suffered a serious blow to its run on NBC with the death of Dan Blocker. Blocker played the gregarious “Hoss” Cartwright opposite cast members Lorne Greene, Michael Landon, Pernell Roberts, and David Canary. Well, Canary, who played Candy Canaday on there, would recall what the atmosphere was on the show’s set after Blocker died.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Film Star#Cable Series
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Reveals Her Favorite Advice He Gave Her

Alison Eastwood is an actress as well one of the daughters of the famed actor and director Clint Eastwood. Getting any type of advice from dear old Dad is a good thing. When it comes to her favorite piece that he gave her, you might think it was acting. She did get the acting bug, too, and did star in the movie Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. This advice must be about her career, right? Nope. It had to do with the always tough task of living life.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Lynda Carter Jokingly Claims She Created ‘Thirst Traps’

Lynda Carter came into the limelight through her role as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in the ’70s-comic book based Wonder Woman television series. She was invited to audition in 1975 in what had become an almost futile search for a Hollywood breakthrough. In fact, she was almost returning to Arizona due to her dwindling funds when she was informed that actress Joanna Cassidy was no longer being considered for the role and that she had gotten the part of Diana Prince.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Herbie J Pilato

Remembering Ted Bessell: "That Guy" on "That Girl"

[Note: Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. It's been over twenty-five years since Ted Bessell passed away. On that day, October 5, 1996, the entertainment industry - and the world - lost to a heart attack a beloved and talented human being.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

162K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy