Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly & Taylor Sheridan Nominated For The 2022 Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards

It’s about time that Yellowstone gets some recognition from big time awards ceremonies.

Although the TV drama became a massive hit amongst fans from across the nation, it still has taken some time for Hollywood to warm up to the most popular TV series on the planet.

Finally, we saw Yellowstone receive a nomination from the SAG Awards this year, and only a few short months later, Kelly Reilly was nominated for “Outstanding Lead Actress” at this year’s Emmy Awards.

Needless to say, it was long overdue, but better late than never.

With that being said, Yellowstone is making progress once again amongst the critics in Hollywood, as they’ve received a number of nominations for this year’s Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) TV Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the outlet, Taylor Sheridan has been nominated for “Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series” for the drama category, for the episode “Half the Money.” Sheridan has also been nominated for “Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series” for drama, with the episode “Keep the Wolves Close.”

Kelly Reilly has been nominated for “Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series” for drama.

Lastly, Kevin Costner has been nominated for “Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series” for drama.

You gotta love it.

The TV series went from basically non-existent in awards ceremonies, to racking up four nominations for this year’s HCA Awards.

