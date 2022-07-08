ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets Unlikely to Trade Ben Simmons, per Report

By Jelani Scott
 4 days ago

The Nets’ quest to move disgruntled stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will reportedly have no influence on the team’s plans for former All-Star Ben Simmons.

As trade rumors continue to swirl involving Durant and Irving, The New York Post reported Thursday that the Nets are currently not looking to move Simmons, who remains on the mend after undergoing back surgery in May.

The Post also reported a source close to Simmons indicated the 25-year-old remains in the club’s plans going forward, saying, “Ben is good” when asked if he received any assurances that he would not be traded. This belief was further substantiated by league sources in conversations with The Post, with one source saying there’s been no talk about the Nets actively shopping Simmons while two others said there was little market for the former No. 1 overall pick.

After sitting all of last season due to mental health concerns and back issues, Simmons’s future in Brooklyn has once again been a subject of debate as of late amid KD and Kyrie’s ongoing drama. While the mounting speculation has included talk of potential multi-team trades involving Simmons, any deal including the four-time All-Star would be further complicated by his contract.

In 2019, he signed a rookie max extension with the 76ers, which would prohibit the Nets from adding another player with a similar contract unless Simmons, who has three years and $114 million remaining on his contract, is also moved.

Despite numerous questions regarding Simmons’ long-term health over the past year, Nets general manager Sean Marks heavily implied in May that the club still believed in the versatile point forward’s abilities shortly after his surgery.

“We’ve had lengthy discussions about how much he can contribute and how much, really, he means to our roster,” Marks said. “There’s a gaping hole and he fits some needs that we’ve talked about in the past.”

Comments / 0

 

