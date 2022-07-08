ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Perfectly Preserved Ancient Wooden Sculpture Found in Peru

By Francesca Aton
ARTnews
ARTnews
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dynB2_0gZ6GAuT00

Click here to read the full article.

A wooden sculpture was unearthed at Chan Chan , the capital of the Chimú Kingdom , late last month, the Peruvian cultural ministry announced in a statement . The sculpture is one of the oldest found at the site and appears to be “in a perfect state of preservation.”

Chan Chan, meaning Sun Sun, was a large adobe city spanning roughly seven and a half miles, making it one of the largest pre-Columbian sites in South America. The city included nine rectangular complexes, each with their own temples, reservoirs, cemeteries, plazas, storefronts, and elite residences.

Having emerged in the area around 850–900 CE, the Chimú controlled 621 miles of coastline during their reign.

Recent excavations explored an area north of the main complex. Here, archaeologists uncovered the wooden sculpture depicting a ruler’s litter bearer.

Measuring at 19 by 6 inches, the figure has a flat face that was painted red and a protruding nose. The almond-shaped eyes and circular ears appear black because a preserved resin would have been used to affix mother of pearl stones to the surface.

It is wearing a trapezoid-shaped cap decorated with seven vertical bands of alternating colors and a triangle-shaped skirt also decorated with small bands along the edge and a dark color at the center. Portions of its body were at one point painted red.

Archaeologist Arturo Paredes Núñez, who serves as head of the Pecach Research, Conservation and Enhancement Unit, said in a statement, “Chimú wood carvings or sculptures are fixed or mobile. The former are documented at the entrance to some walled complexes of Chan Chan, from an uncarved segment that, when buried, fixes the carved portion of the element to the ground. The mobile sculpture lacks such an element and has frequently been documented in some huacas.”

While the team has not yet been able to date the sculpture, the form and style indicate that it is an early Chimú artifact that would have been made between 850–1470 years ago, making it one of the oldest objects found at the site so far.

Additionally, archaeologists found nectandra seeds, some of which had been threaded, suggesting that they were once part of a necklace. Underneath the sculpture, a small black bag decorated with brown and white threads was uncovered.

“The finding adds to significant evidence that ratifies the ceremonial function of a building peripheral to Chan Chan,” explained César Gálvez Mora, director of the Chan Chan Archaeological Complex Special Project.

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 9

Related
ARTnews

Marble Head of Hercules, Human Teeth Recovered from 2,000-Year-Old Antikythera Shipwreck

Click here to read the full article. A marble head of the mythical Greek hero Hercules, human teeth, and other artifacts were recovered from a 2,000-year-old Antikythera shipwreck, according to a press release from archaeologists excavating the underwater site. The world’s oldest-known analogue computer, the Antikythera Mechanism, which was found more than a century ago, came from the same location. The Roman-era cargo ship, ca. 60 BCE, was found off the coast of the Greek island Antikythera in 1900. Sponge divers extracted remains from the shipwreck throughout the following year. Since the initial discovery, there have been ongoing expeditions over the...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

A Rare 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple Is Unearthed in the Netherlands: ‘A Beautiful Site’

Click here to read the full article. Archaelogists in the Netherlands unearthed a Roman temple in the country’s Gelderland state, government officials announced in a statement earlier in June. The temple structure was relatively intact, according to the Dutch cultural heritage agency, and objects associated with it have already gone on view at the archaeology-focused Valkhof Museum in Nijmegen. The temple was found along the Roman Limes, the border line of the Roman Empire in the 2nd century CE, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site last year. At least two other temples were originally sited nearby, archaeologists said in the...
WORLD
ARTnews

400 Religious Monuments in Spain Are in Serious Danger Due to Neglect, Organization Says

Click here to read the full article. Four hundred religious monuments in Spain are in serious danger due to neglect, Hispania Nostra, a nonprofit that works to promote and conserve “cultural and national heritage” in Spain, said in a statement Thursday. Hispania Nostra publishes a record of different monuments, buildings, and sites of archaeological importance around the country and the condition they’re in. The Red List, which is published on a rolling basis, notes which sites are in a state of serious disrepair; their most recent update notes that many religious monuments are fading away due to neglect and looting. “Monasteries, hermitages,...
WORLD
ARTnews

One of the Oldest Known Mosques in the World Was Recently Discovered in Israel

Click here to read the full article. A team of Israeli archaeologists recently discovered an ancient mosque in the Bedouin settlement of Rahat, in the Negev desert, The Times of Israel reported last week. The archaeologists were able to date the mosque back to the seventh century by identifying the age of the ancient ceramics housed within its foundations. The mosque is thought to be 1,200 years old. “What is unique in our mosque is the proliferation of 7th-century ceramics on the site, making it one of the earliest mosques in the world,” archaeologist Dr. Elena Kogan-Zehavi, one of the Israel Antiquities...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Damien Hirst
ARTnews

Environmental Activists Glue Themselves to Landscape Paintings, Including One by van Gogh

Click here to read the full article. Activists from the environmental group Just Stop Oil, a coalition of activist organizations in the United Kingdom whose members regularly perform acts of civil disobedience, glued themselves to two paintings: one in the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow yesterday, the other at the Courtauld Institute in London today. At the Courtauld, two activists with the group affixed themselves to Vincent van Gogh’s Peach Trees in Blossom (1889), which is considered a highlight of the museum’s Impressionist and Post-Impressionist holdings. In a statement released by Just Stop Oil, one of the protesters, Louis McKechnie,...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Irish Archaeologist Identifies Over 3,000-Year-Old Bronze-Age Fortress in Galway Park

Click here to read the full article. An archaeologist in Galway, Ireland, discovered a large Bronze Age fortress on a limestone table, surrounded by seasonal lakes, at Coole Park, Ireland, earlier this week, according to television and radio broadcaster RTÉ. The site was previously known, but its antiquity has been in question until now. Coole Park, the land on which the fortress sits, is currently a nature preserve. The turloughs, or seasonal lakes, are unique to areas of Ireland west of the River Shannon. The fortress, dating between 800 and 1200 BCE, is unique in its use of turloughs, which would have...
WORLD
Andrei Tapalaga

Sculpture of God Discovered in Mexico

Previous artifacts that have been discovered, point out that the Maize God rose from the underworld.INAH. Lately, more and more religious artifacts and sculptures are being unearthed. Another great finding to add to the top list is a sculpture depicting the head of the Maya Maize God. The sculpture was found at Palenque, a popular archeological site in Chiapas, Mexico where other important artifacts have been previously found.
ARTnews

Rare Bronze Box and Altar Among 13,000 Sacrificial Relics Unearthed in China

Click here to read the full article. Archaeologists discovered a trove of 13,000 relics, including a turtle shell–shaped box and a sacrificial altar, during an excavation of six sacrificial pits at the ancient site of Sanxingdui, near the city of Chengdu, China. The relics, which would have been offered to heaven, earth, and ancestors by people of the Shu civilization, date back to the Shang Dynasty (1600 B.C.E.–1046 B.C.E). A bronze box with a turtle-shaped lid, dragonhead handles, and bronze ribbons was one highlight of the discovery in pit number seven. The container, which appears to have once been wrapped in...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sculptures#Peruvian#Pre Columbian
Fareeha Arshad

Mysterious Findings From the Ancient World: Statue of a Goddess, mummy with gold tongue, the strange land of Punt

Last year on New Year’s Day, while Mexican farmers were ploughing a grove on the Gulf Coast of Mexico, they discovered a strange hard object below the ground’s surface. Upon digging deeper to retrieve the item, they found a six feet tall statue of a Mesoamerican woman carved from limestone. According to archaeologists, the origins of the figure date back to 1450 and 1521 AD. Because there were no other similar findings in the same or neighbouring areas, historians believe the structure had Aztec influences. It could have possibly been moved from its original place.
LiveScience

Face of wealthy Bronze-Age Bohemian woman revealed in stunning reconstruction

Researchers have reconstructed the face of a petite, dark-haired woman who was among the richest residents of Bronze-Age Bohemia. The woman was buried with five bronze bracelets, two gold earrings and a three-strand necklace of more than 400 amber beads. Also entombed with her were three bronze sewing needles. She was part of the Únětice culture, a group of peoples from early Bronze Age Central Europe known for their metal artifacts, including ax-heads, daggers, bracelets and twisted-metal necklaces called torcs.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
Ars Technica

Years after finding it, archeologists enter chamber under a Peruvian temple

Today, the temples, canals, and plazas of Chavín de Huántar stand mostly in ruins. But the site (about 250 kilometers north of Lima, Peru) was once was the heart of the Chavín culture, a civilization that flourished in the central Andes centuries before the rise of the Inca Empire. Its oldest granite and limestone temples date back to about 1200 BCE, but people have lived at the site for much longer, since at least 3000 BCE.
SCIENCE
ARTnews

ARTnews

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
884K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy