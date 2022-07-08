ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The key Government Bills set to remain unpassed after PM’s exit

By Jonathan Bunn
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13wC3s_0gZ6G0AS00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms his resignation in Downing Street (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

With Boris Johnson now leaving office in the Autumn at the latest, key elements of the Government’s legislative agenda initiated under his leadership are now in doubt.

As the summer recess looms large, there are several Bills, including some controversial ones facing a slow and rocky ride through Parliament, which will not be passed within the current timeframe for the Prime Minister’s departure.

A new leader looking to reset Government will likely initiate a wholesale reassessment of legislative priorities and policy approaches, raising the prospect of some Bills being abandoned or redrafted.

– Controversial Bills focused on Northern Ireland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P7WZD_0gZ6G0AS00
An anti-Northern Ireland Protocol sign close to Port of Larne in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would give ministers sweeping powers and allow the UK to abandon Brexit arrangements unilaterally, is currently at the committee stage in the House of Commons.

The legislation has been heavily criticised, including by Conservative backbenchers, as unlawful and unnecessary.

However, the Government had been determined to press ahead with plans to fast-track the bill.

In spite of this, the legislation is currently not expected to reach the House of Lords until the Autumn, where it looks likely to be the subject of a series of amendments.

On the Bill’s prospects, it is feasible a leadership victory for a candidate on the more moderate wing of the party may look to prioritise repairing the damage the Bill has done to UK’s relationship with the European Union over pressing ahead with the legislation.

But, with strong support for the measures among some potential candidates and well-organised and influential Brexit hardliners on the Tory backbenches, any suggestion by leadership candidates that they would stall on, or rethink, the Bill could be a high risk strategy.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, which is currently due its second reading in the House of Lords, would provide an effective amnesty for crimes committed during the Troubles for those who co-operate with a new information body.

It is opposed by Northern Ireland MPs who claim it would not deliver justice for their communities and is expected to face intense scrutiny by peers, but the Government’s reconciliation efforts will likely continue when Mr Johnson leaves office.

– The Bill of Rights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CnggR_0gZ6G0AS00
Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

The highly controversial Bill of Rights would replace the Human Rights Act, meaning the UK does not always have to follow case law from the European Court of Human Rights.

The Government insists it would strengthen freedom of speech and prevent “trivial” legal claims, but opponents say it would limit the ability for citizens to challenge the state and they have accused ministers of peddling a false narrative.

A date is yet to be set for the Bill’s second reading in the Commons, so it is still destined for a drawn-out journey through Parliament that will last way beyond Mr Johnson’s current leaving date.

The appetite for the legislation among Tory backbenchers is difficult to gauge beyond the support it would receive on the right of the party, so leadership contenders are likely to tread carefully when considering their position on the future of the Bill.

The measures have has been pitched as symbolic of the UK breaking free from constraints imposed in Europe, so would potentially be popular with some Leave voters and the all-important Tory grassroots who will ultimately decide the leadership election.

But the key issue for anyone pitching to become the new Prime Minister is likely to be whether the controversial legislation is necessary at a time of multiple policy challenges.

– The Public Order Bill

The Public Order Bill is another piece of legislation which has drawn heavy criticism as an attempt to limit long-established human rights.

But with high-profile and disruptive protest now becoming commonplace, there is support on the Tory backbenches for bolstering police powers to act.

The Bill is currently at the report stage in the House of Commons and is set to face challenges in the Lords, so will not be passed before Mr Johnson departs.

However, with support within the Conservative Party and public frustration at disruptive protests, a new leader – particularly one who is currently a member of the Cabinet – would likely be tempted to press ahead with the plans.

– The Online Safety Bill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L6sV9_0gZ6G0AS00
The Government has introduced a number of amendments to the Online Safety Bill (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

The Online Safety Bill is currently at the Commons committee stage and its journey through Parliament is set to outlast Mr Johnson’s tenure in No 10.

The Government has been proposing amendments, suggesting the drafting of the legislation was less than thorough, while campaigners have called for further changes to address the perceived inadequacy of tech companies’ responses to harmful content.

There is general consensus on the need for action on this issue so a new Tory leader is likely to advocate for legislative action, but not necessarily in its current form.

– The Levelling-up and Regeneration Bill

Levelling up the country by addressing regional inequalities was the self-declared defining mission of Boris Johnson’s Government, but he is not set to be in office when the first piece of major dedicated legislation is passed.

The Levelling-up and Regeneration Bill is currently at the committee stage in the House of Commons, with the Lords yet to have their say.

The legislation has not garnered widespread criticism, but a new leader will want to look carefully at elements of the Bill on planning reform, a key issue for many Tory voters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Labour fury as Government blocks ‘no confidence’ vote

Labour has accused the Government of “running scared” after it blocked plans by the opposition to stage a Commons no confidence vote in Boris Johnson and his administration.A Labour spokeswoman said it was “unprecedented” for ministers not to allow parliamentary time for a vote of confidence which the party had been seeking on Wednesday.But a Government spokesman hit back, accusing Labour of “playing politics” by tabling a motion of no confidence in the Government and the Prime Minister when Boris Johnson had already resigned.“As the Prime Minister has already resigned and a leadership process is under way we do not...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government abandoned migrant pushback tactic after trial, MPs hear

The Government abandoned its plan to use controversial pushback tactics to turn away migrants in the Channel after trials, MPs have heard.Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told the Defence Committee on Tuesday that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) initially recommended against the tactic, which was dropped following the conclusions of Navy experts after trials by the Royal Marines.The policy would have allowed border force patrols to intercept migrant vessels in the English Channel and take them back to France.It was due to be challenged at the High Court earlier this year but was dropped just over a week before.Mr Heappey...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Who is backing who? Eight candidates in leadership race as Javid pulls out

As the race to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party picks up steam, many Tory MPs have publicly revealed who has their backing.As of 7pm on Tuesday, the PA news agency had confirmed the intentions of more than 160 Tory Members of Parliament regarding which of the candidates they support.MPs are understood to have shown their backing where they have declared as much on social media, been quoted in the press or confirmed by PA.Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt, Nadhim Zahawi and Suella Braverman all secured the 20 nominations from...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Rishi Sunak accused of risking UK ‘recession’ as Tory rivals target leadership frontrunner

Rishi Sunak has been accused of setting the UK on course for “a recession” and of “dirty tricks” after cementing his status as the frontrunner to succeed Boris Johnson.The former chancellor came under fire from both wings of the Conservative party, after securing most nominations in a race for the Tory leadership that descended into vicious backbiting.Jeremy Hunt claimed Mr Sunak’s refusal to slash taxes had risked an economic slump – while Liz Truss supporters argued the quick contest favoured his “disloyalty” to Mr Johnson, accusing him of a long underground campaign.The attacks came as eight candidates secured enough...
U.K.
The Independent

Russian military equipment captured by Ukrainian armed forces on display in Prague

Pieces of Russian military equipment that were captured or destroyed by the Ukrainian armed forces during the ongoing war are being displayed at an exhibition in Prague.The display, organised by Ukraine’s internal affairs ministry, was unveiled on Monday at Letna Plain, a large open space a short distance from Prague Castle. It shows a damaged T-90 tank, Buk air defence system and a Msta howitzer, among other weapons. The exhibition of war trophies is aimed at showing the “horrors of war” and highlighting the resistance Ukrainian soldiers have put up, officials said. “With this exhibition, we hope to show...
MILITARY
The Independent

Channel migrant crossings top 400 in a day for fifth time this year

More than 400 migrants arrived in the UK on Monday after crossing the Channel.The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said 442 people made the journey in 15 boats, suggesting an average of around 29 per boat.Among them were several young children, including one seen clutching a cuddly toy.It is the highest daily total since 444 were recorded on June 14, and is the fifth time this year that the figure has topped 400.April 13 remains the highest figure so far in 2022, with 651.More children were among people seen arriving in Dover on Tuesday as crossings to the Kent coast continued.Some...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Conservative Party#Leadership Election#Uk#Parliament#The House Of Commons#The House Of Lords#The European Union#Ahea
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Sajid Javid out of Tory leadership race as eight candidates remain

Eight contenders will be on the ballot paper when Tory MPs begin voting on Wednesday to elect a successor to Boris Johnson, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, has announced.Sajid Javid failed to make it to the next round as he did not receive the 20 MP nominations needed.The former health secretary announced he would be dropping out moments before the numbers of nominations that each candidate received were revealed at 6pm on Tuesday. The Bromsgrove MP received at least 13 nominations.The candidates that cleared the first hurdle of the race to succeed Mr Johnson as...
POLITICS
The Independent

Famed Ukrainian medic describes 'hell' of Russian captivity

The captive Ukrainian medic’s eyeglasses had long since been taken away, and the face of the Russian man walking past her was a blur. Yuliia Paievska knew only that her life was being traded for his, and that she was leaving behind 21 women in a tiny three- by six-meter (10- by 20-foot) prison cell they had shared for what felt like an eternity. Her joy and relief was tempered by the sense that she was abandoning them to an uncertain fate. Before she was captured, Paievska, better known throughout Ukraine as Taira, had recorded more than 256 gigabytes...
MILITARY
The Independent

AP Exclusive: Venezuela jails 3 Americans amid US outreach

Three Americans were quietly jailed in Venezuela earlier this year for allegedly trying to enter the country illegally and now face long prison sentences in the politically turbulent nation, The Associated Press has learned.None of the arrests have previously been reported. Two of the men — a lawyer from California and a computer programmer from Texas — were arrested in late March, just days after President Nicolás Maduro's socialist government freed two other Americans.Venezuelan security forces nabbed lawyer Eyvin Hernandez, 44, and computer programmer Jerrel Kenemore, 52, in separate incidents in the western state of Tachira, according to a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Tom Tugendhat vows to save Boris Johnson’s levelling up agenda with ‘vocational Oxbridges’

Conservative leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat has pitched himself at the candidate who will save Boris Johnson’s “levelling up” agenda with an appeal to Tory MPs and members in the north and Midlands.Mr Tugendhat, who reached the 20 endorsements needed to reach the next stage of the contest, has support from Jake Berry and other leading figures in the Northern Research Group (NRG) of backbenchers.“My friend Jake Berry speaks about wanting a vocational Oxbridge in the North – I want one in every region,” the moderate told supporters at his official launch.Promising to invest in a series of vocational education...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Tory leadership contenders urged to ignore ‘siren voices’ pushing them to ditch net zero promises

Conservative Party leadership contenders have been urged to ignore the “siren voices” pushing them to ditch the UK government’s plan to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.A group of net zero sceptics on the Tory back benches are hoping to move Boris Johnson’s would-be successors away from green policies, as climate change shapes up to be a major battle in the contest to choose the next prime minister.Senior Tory MP Steve Baker – founder of the Net Zero Scrutiny Group of backbenchers – has suggested that he would push for the next PM to dismantle the government’s climate agenda.Some...
POLITICS
The Independent

Europeans reject Israeli charges against Palestinian NGOs

Nine European countries said Tuesday that they have seen “no substantial evidence” to support Israel's allegations that six Palestinian civil society groups are terrorist organizations and would not change their policies on supporting the groups.The rare joint statement was a major rebuke of Israel, which backlisted the groups as terrorist organizations last October but has provided little evidence to support its allegations. The rights groups denied the allegations and accused Israel of escalating a long-standing crackdown on Palestinian opposition to its decades-long military rule.“Accusations of terrorism or links to terrorist groups must always be treated with the utmost seriousness,” read...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Teachers’ leaders express ‘grave concern’ over Andrea Jenkyns’ gesture

Teachers’ leaders have written to education minister Andrea Jenkyns following an “obscene gesture” she made to the public outside Downing Street last week.Ms Jenkyns made the gesture last Thursday and later said she had been provoked by a “baying mob”.The letter, sent on Monday by the NEU teaching union and the NAHT and ASCL school leaders’ unions, as well as Jon Richards, assistant general secretary of Unison, expressed “grave concern at the footage of you making an obscene gesture to crowds outside Downing Street last week”.“As representatives of the teachers, leaders and support staff who run our nation’s schools and...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Kremlin critic charged over criticizing fighting in Ukraine

Russian prosecutors on Tuesday brought criminal charges against another opposition figure who has criticized Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, his lawyer said. Ilya Yashin was due to be released after spending 15 days in jail on charges of failing to obey police. Instead, Yashin was charged under a new law making it a crime to spread false information about the military, said his lawyer, Vadim Prokhorov. It carries a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Twelve Putin officers killed in Kherson strike, Kyiv claims

Twelve senior Russian officers have been killed in a Ukrainian strike on a strategically key airport near Kherson, Oleksiy Arestovych, a controversial aide to Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed.The airport has repeatedly been targeted by Kyiv since Vladimir Putin’s forces seized it at the outset of the war, with the latest strike claimed to have been carried out using HIMARS rockets supplied by the United States.Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have declared nine more people dead as rescuers clear the rubble left by a Russian strike on a five-storey apartment block in the Donetsk town of Chasiv Yar. The death toll now...
POLITICS
The Independent

Japan may tighten its gun control regulations even further in wake of Shinzo Abe’s assassination

Japan would consider possible regulation on handmade guns in the wake of former prime minister Shinzo Abe’s killing, said a government official on Tuesday.There’s already a legal ban on owning firearms in Japan but authorities plan to look into any need to regulate handmade guns while examining the shooting that killed Mr Abe and similar incidents, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference."We are aware that current regulations strictly restrict firearms, whether handmade or not," he said.The comments came as the assassination of the former prime minister in broad daylight last Friday shocked a world which came...
ASIA
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

UK heatwave: Emergency planning in government amid fears temperatures could hit 40C

Britain could see its first ever national heatwave emergency this weekend as forecasters warn of dangerously high temperatures in the coming days. The Met Office predicts the mercury will exceed 35C and could even reach 40C on Sunday. There is around a 30 per cent chance that the current heat record – of 38.7C set in Cambridge in 2019 – could be broken.As parts of southeast England sweltered at 31C on Tuesday, the Met Office issued an updated “amber” extreme heat warning covering 17 and 18 July for much of England and Wales.Exceptionally high temperatures are expected to peak...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

741K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy