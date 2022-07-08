Anaconda leaps out of water and bites tour guide in Brazil

This is the moment a Brazilian fishing guide was caught by surprise when an anaconda leapt out of a river and bit him.

Joao Severino, 38, is a tour guide in Goiás. He was showing a group of tourists the sights of the Araguaia River when the encounter happened.

The guide told Jam Press that he spotted the snake on a stump in the river and went to film the reptile look when it jumped.

Severino escaped unharmed as the snake’s bite did not pierce his skin.