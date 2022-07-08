ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Anaconda leaps out of water and bites tour guide in Brazil

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VwzAA_0gZ6Fyde00

This is the moment a Brazilian fishing guide was caught by surprise when an anaconda leapt out of a river and bit him.

Joao Severino, 38, is a tour guide in Goiás. He was showing a group of tourists the sights of the Araguaia River when the encounter happened.

The guide told Jam Press that he spotted the snake on a stump in the river and went to film the reptile look when it jumped.

Severino escaped unharmed as the snake’s bite did not pierce his skin.

Comments / 72

ReCeHo
3d ago

When you're on a tour guide anything is subject to happen on the water.. after all you all invading their territory.

Reply
16
Keya Williams
3d ago

There is a video guys. You have to scroll a little and you will see the full story. Just click on it then. I believe you'll scroll again just a little, and you'll see the video.👍🏿You don't actually see the snake bite him, since he is the camera man but you do see the snake come out of the water. Hope that helps guys. Bye 👋🏿. Have a good day.

Reply(4)
17
Faye from Tenn
3d ago

that would be my very last day as a tour guide I would be petrified to go back in the water

Reply(1)
47
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Guide#Anaconda#Out Of Water#Araguaia River#Brazilian#Jam Press
BBC

Alnmouth beach: Rare John Dory caught by eight-year-old tourist

A fish rarely found off the North East coast has been caught by an eight-year-old holidaymaker. The John Dory was spotted among rock pools at Alnmouth, Northumberland, by Rylie from Wilsden, Bradford. His uncle, Dale Greetham, said the family went from the despondency of not finding anything all day to...
WORLD
The Independent

Woman ‘humiliated’ at airport after being told to remove her jacket by security

A woman has said she was “humiliated” by security staff at Sydney airport after they forced her to remove her jacket.Louise Milligan, a journalist for ABC, shared details of her experience on social media, calling it “creepy”, “uncomfortable” and “embarassing”.Ms Milligan claims she was wearing a flimsy camisole top underneath her fitted blazer, which she was told to take off.“I’m @SydneyAirport and at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had little camisole underneath),” she tweeted. I’m @SydneyAirport & at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
Country
Brazil
toofab.com

Mom Mortified After 4-Year-Old Takes 'Very Big Poo' in Hardware Store Display Toilet

A dad who went into a hardware store looking for washing line ended up having to wash something else... when his son took a dump in one of the display toilets. The unfortunate stink-cident occurred at a B&Q store in Glastonbury, UK — akin to Home Depot in the US — and was all documented on the boy's mortified mother's Facebook page.
KIDS
Whiskey Riff

Tourists Come Face To Face With Absolute UNIT Of A Brown Bear In Alaska

You couldn’t pay me enough to money to get this close to a live brown bear in the wild. I have no idea how everyone in this video is staying so calm, and even more miraculously, not completely shitting their pants. I would have been shaking and screaming, just dying to run away… and yet, they all just stood there like the situation unfolding was totally casual.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Mexico drought leave 1million under water rations as some neighborhoods’ taps have been dry for 50 days

Mexico is in the grip of a historic water shortage that is bringing acute misery to communities across the country.In Monterrey, the capital of the north-eastern state of Nuevo León, water rationing is now in place in the wealthy city of more than 1 million people. Images captured last week, by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite of the EU’s Earth observation programme, revealed the desperate state of the La Boca reservoir, one of the city’s main water sources.The ongoing drought conditions have left the reservoir almost completely dry. In the satellite image above, the yellow outline indicates the surface of...
CHINA
The Independent

First runners gored at this year’s Pamplona bull running festival

Three people were gored at Monday’s run of Pamplona’s San Fermin Festival, the first runners to suffer such injuries at this year’s event.Television images showed one bull repeatedly tossing and butting one of the runners against the wooden barriers on the edge of the ring and then goring another in the back of the leg.Red Cross worker Jose Aldaba told Spanish National Television that one man was gored on the street while two others were stabbed by a bull’s horn inside the bullring at the end of the run.Three other people were injured. There are three more daily runs before...
CELEBRATIONS
The Independent

The Independent

741K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy