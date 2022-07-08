Man discovers LinkedIn for the first time but ‘upset’ he only has 2 connections

If you've been on LinkedIn long enough, you may have noticed a shift from traditional job-hunting to an ego-measuring contest complete with poetic corporate quotes from 'thinkfluencers'. Some users have even gone as far as treating the professional platform as a dating site.

Well, one man couldn't contain his excitement when he came across LinkedIn for the first time. "Why did nobody tell me that I was supposed to be doing this?" He enthusiastically asked his girlfriend.

In a viral TikTok that's garnered tens of thousands of views, @yolispeace explained that her partner was on the search for a new job. "Job hunting be like:" the text overlay read.

Stunned by his newfound discovery, he shouts: "What is this? I genuinely, I don’t understand," to which his girlfriend explains to viewers: "He’s been on LinkedIn for like an hour."

The man's attention soon turned to other users' connection count as he quizzed: "Why does everyone have 500 connections, and I don’t have any? Like when did we start doing this?"

When asked how many connections he has made, he hilariously replied "two", one of which was his girlfriend.

People in the comments empathised with the man. "I only have like 30 connections and it’s so embarrassing," one TikToker said.

"I felt this so hard," a second commented.

Others noted the Facebookisation of the platform, with one saying: "I cannot deal. I saw three posts this week about peoples dead children. I CAME FOR WORK AND NOW I’M CRYING HERE TOO."

Another added: "You’re supposed to have connections on LinkedIn. What you’re not supposed to do is update your status like it’s Facebook. And that’s why it’s a joke."

Meanwhile, one user left job hunters with a genius (and questionable) hack: "I saw a TikTok saying to call the job you want and tell them that you missed a call to schedule an interview and hope that they're too busy to question it."

