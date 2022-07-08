Luke Bryan explains what 'Country On' means to him, and how his dad reacted when he heard it

Luke Bryan Photo credit Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Catching up with Country superstar Luke Bryan, honestly, is like having a conversation with one of your oldest friends. This week on the Superstar Power Hour, Audacy host Katie Neal got a chance to find out how the summer has been going in the Bryan household, and what Luke's got planned for fans in the coming months.

LISTEN NOW: Luke Bryan chats with Katie Neal

Aside from the excitement of getting in a bunch of fishing at his private lake, and bringing the family out to Las Vegas -- Luke is also proud to share some details about his latest single, "Country On," with us.

"When you think about the term 'Country On,' it's a statement that says a lot in those two words," he explains. "From the first time I heard the first lyric, 'Hey farmboy, keep dropping that plow,' it really hit me. The song covers so many aspects of country living, and country life -- from hard work to the American dream, to being optimistic about the future of the country and how we all must 'Country On' to really be one. It's got patriotism in it, it's got honoring people that keep us free and people that keep us safe and look after us. I think that's something the Country music crowd is always very, very appreciative of because so many in Country music are those people."

"Then when you listen to the last chorus," Bryan adds, "talking about Nashville keeps uplifting songwriters, and how the Nashville dream -- moving to Nashville and writing a song, to follow your dreams as a songwriter -- is a big part of the song too... I played it for my dad and he was like, 'Yeah boy, you hit all the categories with that one!'"

Looking ahead to more new releases, Luke tells Katie he's got material that "pushes new territory" for him, as well as fun tracks that longtime fans would expect. "I just try to get better as a singer, get better as a songwriter and I try not to immerse myself in what everybody else is doing. I want to just trust what I do and let that be the example for myself... The bottom line for me is, 'Keep it simple, stupid,' and don't overthink yourself and try to speak to your fans, try to grow what you are and try to use that in my favor."

Luke is also looking forward to celebrating this new music on the road as he continues his Raised Up Right Tour alongside Mitchell Tenpenny and Riley Green through October. See a list of dates and grab your tickets HERE.

WATCH NOW: Luke Bryan chats with Katie Neal

Check out the full interview with Luke Bryan above, and listen to the Superstar Power Hour every weekday from 2PM - 3PM on your favorite Audacy Country station as Katie & Company bring you the latest from your favorite Country artists.

Plus, browse and favorite some of our all-new Country stations like Luke Bryan Radio, Audacy New Country, Tailgate Crashers, Jake Owen's Tiki Tonk, Country Edge, and Katie Neal's Leading Ladies for the best of the female side of Country music!