City officials hold kickoff event for Summer Rising program

Mayor Eric Adams, Schools Chancellor David Banks and other city officials gathered in the East Village today to present changes and new expansions to the Summer Rising program.

The program will now serve 110,000 city children, and run five days a week, they announced.

"In this Summer Rising program, we're zeroing in on those children in need -- temporary housing, foster care students, students with disabilities and other student populations; we are being intentional with our resources to go after the children who are often ignored and denied, that is what our mission is because a child that is ignored today is a child that could be harmful to himself or others in the future,” said Chancellor Banks.