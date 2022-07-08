ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SharkFest is here, Florida. Everything you wanted to know but were afraid to ask

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Just what you want to learn more about this summer as you head out to the beach: Sharks.

In July, National Geographic’s SharkFest 2022 will explore the ocean’s most feared — and often misunderstood — apex predator.

“Through Sharkfest, people will have a chance to see the actual mystery, power, and beauty of sharks while learning more about the science behind these unique creatures,” reads a release.

This year’s focus is on five different species and showcases footage from all over the globe, from South Africa and Australia to Costa Rica, Australia, and the United States, including, naturally, Florida.

As for content, there’s a ton of it, mostly deep underwater. On land, a handful of Florida International University scientists, researchers and students will appear to weigh in on the ‘fin-omenal’ topic, the Miami-area school says.

At 8 p.m. Monday, SharkFest starts with “When Sharks Attack: Space Coast Scare,” featuring Mike Heithaus , executive dean of FIU’s College of Arts, Sciences & Education who also happens to be a marine ecologist.

At 7 p.m., Thursday, Heithaus will be back, leading a team looking at what happens when a crocodile battles a shark. Spoiler alert: The title of the episode gives it all away, “Croc That Ate Jaws.”

At 8 p.m. July 18, a handful of experts including FIU’s Yannis Papastamatiou will answer all of your burning questions: Why are sharks drawn to shipwrecks? Are more and more entering urban environments? Are pregnant ones more likely to kill? The show will feature new footage, survivor accounts and hands-on testing.

Following at 10 p.m., a crew from the university (Papastamatiou, along with Demian Chapman, Candace Fields and Erin Spencer) embark on an adventure off the Florida coast, tracking hammerheads that reach up to 20 feet long, possibly the world’s biggest.

“Get ready to dive in,” blares a promo for the fest. Umm....

Mike Heithaus is surrounded by sharks while on a kayak in a rough ocean NATGEO

Miami Herald

Miami Herald

