ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Fresh Tomatoes Two Ways Are The Star Of Martha Stewart's Latest Summer Pasta Recipe

By Justina Huddleston
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wyQSD_0gZ6ERk000

Click here to read the full article.

Trying to brainstorm a new dinner every night of the week sometimes feels impossible, so we always have a few constants in rotation. Our most failsafe dinner option? Pasta . We stock our cupboards with a few different shapes of pasta, winter or summer, so that a quick and delicious meal is always near at hand. Eating a hot bowl of pasta bolognese in the summer doesn’t necessarily sound like a match in heaven, but summer is actually one of the best times of year to switch up your pasta game. Instead of relying on heavy slow-cooked meats for flavor, Martha Stewart shows us how it’s done in her bucatini with roasted and fresh tomatoes , a celebration of summer that’s still ready to eat in under and hour.

We love summer pasta dishes that incorporate raw tomatoes, but sometimes those raw tomatoes are a little too watery to coat your pasta with sauce. Stewart’s solution? Quickly roast some cherry tomatoes until they’re bubbly, bursting, and slightly charred, then mix those with some pasta cooking water and olive oil to create a sauce that will cling to the noodles.

Martha Stewart One Pot: 120+ Easy Meals from Your Skillet, Slow Cooker, Stockpot, and More

$16.51


Buy now

Sign Up

Then, she adds a hit of bright, fresh tomato flavor with a tomato salad of sorts made with diced tomatoes (we recommend using home-grown or farmer’s market tomatoes for the best flavor), shredded fresh basil and mint, and more olive oil.

Pompeian Smooth Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$12.99


Buy now

Sign Up

The roasted cherry tomato sauce is tossed with the cooked bucatini pasta (it’s like spaghetti but has a hole in the center of each long noodle), then it’s topped with the fresh tomato salad, a dollop of ricotta, and a handful of homemade crispy Pecorino Romano-flavored croutons.

De Cecco Semolina Pasta Bucatini

$7.99


Buy now

Sign Up

Stewart’s pasta with tomatoes two ways can be eaten hot as soon as it’s done being made, or you can eat it at room temperature if basking in the light of the setting summer sun makes you forget all about eating dinner after it’s done.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4K6h_0gZ6ERk000

Watch: How to Make Giada De Laurentiis’ Stuffed Lasagna Rolls

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

How To Get Free Onion Rings At Burger King

It's the most wonderful time of the year again, Thrillist reports, a day that's sandwiched between National Cookie Dough Day and National Porridge Day. You got it — it's National Onion Ring Day. Let's face it, we've never really needed a special occasion to eat onion rings. They're the...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherry Tomatoes#Pasta#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Coffee—It Makes Losing Weight So Much Harder!

If, like many people, you rely on a caffeine boost from a cup of joe to get you through your mornings, you likely have some preferences for how you take your coffee. Unfortunately, if you’re trying to lose weight, your go-to ingredients could be holding you back. In fact, there’s one popular option that health experts say you should avoid at all costs if you want to slim down.
WEIGHT LOSS
Mashed

23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
RESTAURANTS
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
womansday.com

This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street

On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
SHOPPING
shefinds

The One Anti-Inflammatory Tea Women Over 40 Should Be Drinking Every Morning

Whether it’s small scale or chronic, inflammation can be uncomfortable, to say the least. And when left untreated, it can lead to serious health conditions, putting you at risk for diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer. Luckily, there are many ways to naturally keep inflammation at bay. In fact, there’s one simple drink you can have every day to fuel your body with the antioxidants it needs to fight this issue: green tea.
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

SheKnows

57K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy