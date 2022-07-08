The Platinum Queen lights up York with dazzling display

The Platinum Queen showed a superb turn of foot to win the William Hill Play Responsibly Irish EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes at York.

The Richard Fahey-trained two-year-old scored on her debut at Ripon last month and then ran to a mid-division finish in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot, where she was not helped by being slowly into stride from the stalls opening.

A 3-1 chance under Oisin Orr on the Knavesmire, the Middleham Park-owned daughter of Cotai Glory shot into an early lead and was never troubled as the decidedly useful Yahsat, the 8-11 favourite, failed to reel her back in before she crossed the line three and three-quarters of a length ahead.

“She’s quick, she’s very, very quick,” said Fahey.

“You’d have imagined she (Yahsat) would have been wearing us down, but she’s just pulled away again.

“Oisin rides her out a lot and Callum (Rodriguez) too, you wouldn’t put any of the kids on her or she’d disappear off to Castle Howard!

“She’s relaxed in a way as she doesn’t worry or sweat or panic, but she likes to be off and she’s very quick with it.

“She’s a very exciting filly, physically she’s done well so we just need to nurture that.”

Kevin Ryan’s Forza Orta returned to form to land the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap at 7-2 under Kevin Stott.

The four-year-old looked to be on the up at the start of the season with a string of pleasing runs including a second-placed performance in the Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap.

His next two runs were less successful, however, as he came home eighth and seventh in a pair of handicaps at Haydock and Ayr.

Back on familiar ground the gelding seemed to find his way again, holding off Jim Goldie’s Geremia to record a three-quarter-length victory.

“We’re delighted with him, he stuck it out well,” said Ryan.

“He stayed the trip well, he’s been busy this season so far.

“We weren’t sure about him after his last two runs but he’s bounced back today, he might have a little break now and we’ll bring him back and maybe have a think about the November Handicap.”

The William Hill Pick Your Places Handicap was then claimed by Roger Varian’s Asaassi, the 6-5 favourite and a one-length winner under Cameron Noble.

Simon and Ed Crisford’s Saleymm was back to winning ways and capped a good day at York for the team when triumphant in the Azets Handicap.

The four-year-old was running for the first time since being gelded having been winless this season despite some good efforts in handicaps, including when runner-up in the Lincoln.

Silvestre de Sousa was looking for a double on the card along with the Crisfords, with the trio having landed the feature race when Flotus was the winner of the Group Three Summer Stakes.

Saleymm duly obliged, prevailing by a neck as the 7-4 favourite in the one-mile event.

“We gelded him, it just wasn’t really working out for him before then,” said Ed Crisford.

“He’s tightened up as a gelding and he’s been training really well.

“Today it all worked out perfectly for him, he’s just a very solid handicapper.

“Silvestre just said he thinks he’s more of a miler, we’ll see what the handicapper does to him and maybe look at one of the big mile handicaps for him.

“It’s been a very good day, it’s not very often you come to York with two runners and have two winners.”

Ghathanfar rounded out proceedings with victory in the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Handicap for Tracy Waggot and Dale Swift, crossing the line a two and a quarter lengths to the good at 4-1.

