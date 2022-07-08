ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The Platinum Queen lights up York with dazzling display

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTm6F_0gZ6EAyt00

The Platinum Queen showed a superb turn of foot to win the William Hill Play Responsibly Irish EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes at York.

The Richard Fahey-trained two-year-old scored on her debut at Ripon last month and then ran to a mid-division finish in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot, where she was not helped by being slowly into stride from the stalls opening.

A 3-1 chance under Oisin Orr on the Knavesmire, the Middleham Park-owned daughter of Cotai Glory shot into an early lead and was never troubled as the decidedly useful Yahsat, the 8-11 favourite, failed to reel her back in before she crossed the line three and three-quarters of a length ahead.

“She’s quick, she’s very, very quick,” said Fahey.

“You’d have imagined she (Yahsat) would have been wearing us down, but she’s just pulled away again.

“Oisin rides her out a lot and Callum (Rodriguez) too, you wouldn’t put any of the kids on her or she’d disappear off to Castle Howard!

“She’s relaxed in a way as she doesn’t worry or sweat or panic, but she likes to be off and she’s very quick with it.

“She’s a very exciting filly, physically she’s done well so we just need to nurture that.”

Kevin Ryan’s Forza Orta returned to form to land the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap at 7-2 under Kevin Stott.

The four-year-old looked to be on the up at the start of the season with a string of pleasing runs including a second-placed performance in the Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap.

His next two runs were less successful, however, as he came home eighth and seventh in a pair of handicaps at Haydock and Ayr.

Back on familiar ground the gelding seemed to find his way again, holding off Jim Goldie’s Geremia to record a three-quarter-length victory.

“We’re delighted with him, he stuck it out well,” said Ryan.

“He stayed the trip well, he’s been busy this season so far.

“We weren’t sure about him after his last two runs but he’s bounced back today, he might have a little break now and we’ll bring him back and maybe have a think about the November Handicap.”

The William Hill Pick Your Places Handicap was then claimed by Roger Varian’s Asaassi, the 6-5 favourite and a one-length winner under Cameron Noble.

Simon and Ed Crisford’s Saleymm was back to winning ways and capped a good day at York for the team when triumphant in the Azets Handicap.

The four-year-old was running for the first time since being gelded having been winless this season despite some good efforts in handicaps, including when runner-up in the Lincoln.

Silvestre de Sousa was looking for a double on the card along with the Crisfords, with the trio having landed the feature race when Flotus was the winner of the Group Three Summer Stakes.

Saleymm duly obliged, prevailing by a neck as the 7-4 favourite in the one-mile event.

“We gelded him, it just wasn’t really working out for him before then,” said Ed Crisford.

“He’s tightened up as a gelding and he’s been training really well.

“Today it all worked out perfectly for him, he’s just a very solid handicapper.

“Silvestre just said he thinks he’s more of a miler, we’ll see what the handicapper does to him and maybe look at one of the big mile handicaps for him.

“It’s been a very good day, it’s not very often you come to York with two runners and have two winners.”

Ghathanfar rounded out proceedings with victory in the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Handicap for Tracy Waggot and Dale Swift, crossing the line a two and a quarter lengths to the good at 4-1.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Hollywood performance from Haynes youngster

Lady Hollywood produced an oscar-winning performance at Beverley on Tuesday when landing the Racing TV EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes in good style for Alice Haynes. The daughter of Havana Grey had only opened her account late last month when handing George Boughey’s Mrs U S A a four-and-a-half-length beating at Lingfield and the youngster put that rival firmly in her place again on the Westwood despite having to concede 7lb.
ANIMALS
newschain

Oaks rematch still on the cards at the Curragh

Epsom one-two Tuesday and Emily Upjohn are among 11 fillies still in contention for the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday. So impressive in winning at Sandown and York in the spring, the John and Thady Gosden-trained Emily Upjohn was all the rage to claim Classic glory in last month’s Cazoo Oaks.
WORLD
newschain

Tory MP wearing ‘leather mini-skirt’ and ‘high heels’ in road crash, court told

A Conservative MP was wearing a “black leather mini-skirt” and “high heels” when he was involved in a late-night car crash, a court has heard. Jamie Wallis, who has represented Bridgend since 2019, is on trial accused of failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
newschain

Eldar Eldarov all set for Paris mission

Roger Varian’s Eldar Eldarov will step up to the highest level in Thursday’s Grand Prix de Paris. The colt is unbeaten in three runs and was last seen winning the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot by just a nose. The Grand Prix de Paris, a one-mile four-furlong...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Goldie
newschain

Wimbledon day 14: Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios to claim another title

Novak Djokovic claimed his seventh Wimbledon title after he beat Nick Kyrgios to bring the 2022 Championships to an end in familiar fashion. It was the fourth consecutive tournament where the Serbian has got his hands on the All England Club crown and this latest victory brought him within one of Rafael Nadal’s tally of 22 grand slams.
TENNIS
newschain

Government abandoned migrant pushback tactic after trial, MPs hear

The Government abandoned its plan to use controversial pushback tactics to turn away migrants in the Channel after trials, MPs have heard. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told the Defence Committee on Tuesday that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) initially recommended against the tactic, which was dropped following the conclusions of Navy experts after trials by the Royal Marines.
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

‘It’s a whole lifetime in one town’ – Jack Nicklaus honoured at St Andrews

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus was among some of the world’s most recognised golfers to be honoured in St Andrews as the 150th Open gets under way. The 82-year-old sportsman, known as the Golden Bear, was made an Honorary Citizen of St Andrews – the equivalent of the Freedom of the City – at a public ceremony in the town’s Younger Hall in North Street on Tuesday.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum#Queen Mary#Royal Ascot
newschain

Jack Nicklaus not concerned about prospect of record low score at Open

Three-time Open champion Jack Nicklaus insists he has no concerns about the Old Course yielding a record low score this week. Branden Grace created history when he became the first man to shoot 62 in a major during the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, while Ross Fisher holds the course record at St Andrews after a 61 in the Dunhill Links three months later.
GOLF
newschain

Warnings after boy, 16, dies in canal

A 16-year-old has died after getting into difficulties in a canal, prompting emergency services to issued a warning about swimming in hot weather. The alarm was raised on Monday afternoon at the Aire and Calder Navigation when Alfie McCraw, from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, went missing in the water. Police, paramedics...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Henderson backs jockeys to adapt to new whip rules

Nicky Henderson believes it was “inevitable” things would change following the British Horseracing Authority’s whip review and is optimistic it will “ensure a level playing field” moving forward. On Tuesday the BHA announced 20 recommendations from the Whip Consultation Steering Group which include significant changes...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Heads say rising pupil absence is ‘extremely concerning’

Headteachers have said rising pupil absence rates in July are “extremely concerning”, and that the trend could mean further Covid-19 disruption to education in winter. The latest Government data, released on Tuesday, showed that overall attendance in state schools, adjusted to exclude Year 11 and 13 students sitting exams, fell to 86.9% on 7 July, down from 89.4% on 23 June.
EDUCATION
newschain

Unusual homes longlisted for House Of The Year award

A timber-clad eco-home and a house remodelled from the ruins of a 17th century parchment factory and old cattle shed are in the running for the UK’s best new building. The buildings are part of a 20-strong longlist selected by the Royal Institute of British Architects (Riba). The annual...
HOME & GARDEN
newschain

Parents left ‘bawling’ trying to get mental health support for children – MP

An MP has described how parents and grandparents have been left “bawling” while waiting for up to four years for initial mental health assessments for children. Rosie Duffield, Labour MP for Canterbury, said that every week she is contacted by a constituent who is struggling to get support from their local child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS).
KIDS
newschain

Tadej Pogacar fights to hang on to the yellow jersey at the Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar fought to hang on to the yellow jersey as the Tour de France returned from a rest day to be hit by Covid-19 withdrawals and environmental protests on the road. After a photo finish confirmed Magnus Cort Nielsen as the stage 10 winner ahead of Nick Schultz on the airstrip in Megeve, the question was whether the breakaway’s advantage was enough to put Lennard Kamna into the race lead.
CYCLING
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy