Hillsborough County, FL

Here's how to view your school's performance scores

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida schools exceeded expectations in recently released school grades for the 2021-22 academic year, the Department of Education announced. The department published grades for the 2021-22 academic year on Thursday, marking the first full school grade data release since 2019, according to an FDOE press release. This...

Gulfport, Other South Pinellas Elementary Schools Improving

Gulfport Elementary is a little bit better every year, and this year, the Pinellas County School Board announced, it’s brought its grade from a D to a C. Recent statistics released by the Florida Department of Education show that schools across Pinellas County continue to improve their performance over three years ago. The district received a B grade for the seventh straight year, according to officials, who credited “the dedication of all stakeholders to continue high-quality instruction even in the midst of a global pandemic.”
What's Happening, Hillsborough?

TAMPA – The SS American Victory returned to its home berth behind the Florida Aquarium on July 5 after 12 days in dry dock at International Ship Repair & Marine Services. The World War II vessel, docked in Tampa since 1999 and open daily for tours, was closed to the public during this time as the ship underwent routine maintenance and repairs.
Florida school grades: See how your child's district scored

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Department of Education is out with its annual grades for school districts. Overall, Central Florida's school districts look good, with most districts painting a positive picture. This is first time being graded in three years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Orange County is the largest...
7950 25TH AVENUE N, St. Petersburg, Pinellas County, FL, 33710

Check out this beautiful home located in Walter Fuller Park. You are walking distance to one of the best parks in Pinellas County. A community pool is right down the street from you as well as, a dog park, basketball courts, community center, baseball fields, Azalea middle school, and so much more. Very close to the mall and not far from the beaches. What more could you ask for? This home is perfect for a small family or anyone buying thier first home. The open floor plan will allow you to entrain your family and friends. Lots of updates have been done. The tankless water heater was just installed last week, AC is 2014, roof is 2014, new carpeting in two of the bedrooms, just painted the interior and exterior of the house, and a few other things. A nice sized backyard will allow you to build your tropical oasis and plenty of room for a pool. Don't hesitate to schedule your showing today. This won't last long!!
Captain D’s continues expansion in Florida

FLORIDA – Florida loves seafood and Captain D’s, a popular fast-casual seafood restaurant, is continuing its expansion in the Sunshine State to meet the demand, Captain D’s has announced. Captain D’s opened a new location this week in Spring Hill and says additional locations are coming soon...
Intersection of S Tamiami and Bahia Vista reopens

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a busy day for traffic in Sarasota County following two separate crashes on I-75. There is now a crash blocking several lanes at S Tamiami Trail and Bahia Vista. First responders are on scene now. All lanes of Bahia Vista appear to be blocked.
Sarasota: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Sarasota, Florida

If you’re looking for something to do in Sarasota, Florida, you can explore its many different attractions on foot. Sarasota is full of art galleries and smaller shops, so you can spend a long afternoon or evening browsing these places. You can even check out a narrated shark feeding if you’re looking for a family-friendly activity. Whether you are looking for a beach vacation or a more active vacation, Sarasota Florida has something for you.
