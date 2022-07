NHL free agency begins Wednesday at noon ET, and there are currently eight teams with less than $4 million in salary cap space. The Boston Bruins are one of them. "We’ve got the bulk of our roster in place. I’m certainly trying to look to make some changes to our roster, that may or may not happen, but I’m going to explore that -- have been exploring it," Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said at a press conference Monday.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO